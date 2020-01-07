BTS announces new album back and Internet is losing its mind

ARMY, listen: there is a new Bts Album on the way.
On Tuesday, the fan favorite K-Pop band, which is composed of members V: the series, Jungkook, Jimin, Jim, SUGA, RM Y I hopeannounced that his album back Soul Map: 7 It will be released on February 21, marking the first album of the creators of hits "Heartbeat,quot; in two years. BTS's parent company, Big Hit Entertainment, shared the exciting news with fans through Weverse, where it revealed the name of the album, the release date and the pre-order date.
"BTS MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 will be launched on Friday, February 21. Advance orders will begin on Thursday, January 9. Additional details about the new release will be available at BTS Weverse and Fan Cafe. We look forward to continuing interest and support from all of our ARMY ".
Details about Soul Map: 7 & # 39;The song list is still secret, but that didn't stop the news from almost breaking the Internet. BTS fans have been going to Twitter to celebrate the band's return, turning # 7isComing into a trend hashtag.
A sentimental BTS fan tweeted"Guys, I am really out of my mind right now Map of the Soul: 7 seven children seven hearts seven I am breaking on February 21. I am so excited." Other wrote"Have you ever been so excited that you're stunned and don't know what to write? That's me. My brain doesn't work anymore."
Other ARMY members were busy planning an unprecedented debut, such as this dedicated fan: "ARMY! Supply yourself with water, sleep, tissues, oxygen and battery levels because we are blind! And I love it! And you know what family?! Are we going to break our own records in this CB or are we going to break our OWN RECORDS! "
Fans suspected new music was coming when BTS announced that its "rest period,quot; was over in September. A month earlier, Big Hit Entertainment said the band would take a much-needed break.
"BTS will have an official and extended period of rest and relaxation," the statement said. "This rest period will be an opportunity for BTS members, who have worked tirelessly towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves again as musicians and creators."
It seems that all the rest did them well!
