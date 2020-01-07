BTS announces new album back and Internet is losing its mind

ARMY, listen: there is a new Bts Album on the way.

On Tuesday, the fan favorite K-Pop band, which is composed of members V: the series, Jungkook, Jimin, Jim, SUGA, RM Y I hopeannounced that his album back Soul Map: 7 It will be released on February 21, marking the first album of the creators of hits "Heartbeat,quot; in two years. BTS's parent company, Big Hit Entertainment, shared the exciting news with fans through Weverse, where it revealed the name of the album, the release date and the pre-order date.

"BTS MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 will be launched on Friday, February 21. Advance orders will begin on Thursday, January 9. Additional details about the new release will be available at BTS Weverse and Fan Cafe. We look forward to continuing interest and support from all of our ARMY ".

Details about Soul Map: 7 & # 39;The song list is still secret, but that didn't stop the news from almost breaking the Internet. BTS fans have been going to Twitter to celebrate the band's return, turning # 7isComing into a trend hashtag.