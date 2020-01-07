Britain is about to leave the EU while parliamentarians analyze the agreement on Brexit | News

The United Kingdom went one step closer to leaving the European Union on Tuesday when Prime Minister Boris Johnson took his agreement on Brexit to Parliament, and parliamentarians finally approved it after years of division and delay.

Having obtained a parliamentary majority in the December 12 elections, Johnson now faces little threat of defeat, stalemate or delay.

When opening the debate, the Secretary of Brexit, Steve Barclay, said the Withdrawal Bill "fulfills the overwhelming mandate given to us by the British people to finish Brexit at the end of January."

Members of Parliament have three days to discuss legislation to consecrate Johnson's divorce agreement, which will lead the country's most significant constitutional change for a generation.

"The next three days will vividly illustrate how powerful Boris Johnson's position has become," said Paul Brennan of Al Jazeera, reporting from London.

"Realistically, there is nothing that can derail the declared ambition of the prime minister that the United Kingdom leave the EU before January 31. But the thorny issue of negotiating a trade agreement by the end of 2020 remains much less certain."

Attention is being paid to the next phase of Brexit, in which London will seek to agree on a new economic partnership with the EU, its largest trading partner.

The two sides agreed to an 11-month transition phase to do so, which will last until December 31, and their ties will remain the same in practice during that time.

Many in the EU believe that this deadline is too tight, but London has insisted that it will not seek an extension.

British officials said Johnson will emphasize this point in his first meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the new president of the European Commission, in London on Wednesday.

The EU does not yet have a formal mandate to start trade talks, as the United Kingdom has not left the block, but both sides are eager to begin preparations for negotiations.

If a commercial agreement is not reached before the end of the transition period, significant disruptions and economic damage could occur on both sides of the Canal.

Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said von der Leyen would discuss with Johnson how "we can reach a positive agreement by the end of the year."

Johnson is so determined that there should be no extension to the transition phase that enshrined the date of December 31, 2020 in the Brexit bill.

British opposition parliamentarians condemned the measure, and green parliamentarian Caroline Lucas warned Tuesday that "she would tie the hands of the government in such an unnecessary way."

But addressing an almost empty House of Commons, Barclay insisted: "With absolute clarity about the calendar, we are working so that the United Kingdom and the EU can move forward."

Johnson, a former London mayor who led the Brexit campaign in the referendum, is eager to move from EU affairs and his government has implemented an unofficial ban on the word "Brexit,quot; starting next month.

His finance minister, Sajid Javid, also announced on Tuesday that he would hold a new post-Brexit budget vote on March 11, to "take advantage of the opportunities obtained by making Brexit."

The Brexit agreement covers the financial obligations of the United Kingdom, protections for around 3.5 million EU citizens living in the United Kingdom after Brexit, the transition period and the new trade agreements for Northern Ireland.

The main opposition Labor Party presented numerous amendments to the bill, but admitted that it does not have the numbers to approve it.