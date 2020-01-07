Brings Young defenders of Bamboo Nuggets with hypnotic dribbling and finishing | NBA News

Trae Young tricked two Nuggets defenders with his hypnotic dribble before scoring with a trap in Atlanta's loss to Denver.

Young provided 29 points and 12 assists, but could not prevent the Hawks from falling to a 123-115 loss to the Nuggets, who were driven by 47 points from their All-Star center, Nikola Jokic.















2:01



Nikola Jokic scored 47 points in his career to help the visiting Nuggets survive the Atlanta Hawks 123-115



However, Young can take some comfort from the scandalous play he made with 10 minutes remaining in the last quarter.

With the Hawks losing 95-91, Young dribbled up and joked with the Nuggets to protect Mount Morris with a wavering movement and a dribble through his legs, giving him space to break into the Denver lane.

Once there, the help defender Michael Porter Jr was wrong to pretend a pass behind the back just to then pass the ball through the legs before climbing the hoop to score with a lay-up while Porter Jr tried in vain to block his shot

















1:23



Young delivered 12 assists in the Hawks' loss to the Nuggets



Young's skillful movement caused audible gasps from the local crowd at the State Farm Arena.

Click on the video at the top of the page to see Young's hypnotic movements.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.