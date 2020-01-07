Brielle Biermann shares a new selfie after dissolving her lip fillings

New year, new Brielle Biermann.
After getting lip fillings in 2015, the Don't be late Star revealed on January 4 that his lip fillings were dissolving. And now, the reality show personality (whose mother is Real Atlanta Housewives alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann) has revealed his new look without fillers.
Bravolebrity has already shared selfies of his lips dissolved in his Instagram story over the weekend. As he wrote at the time, "It dissolved my lips yesterday … I will soon look like Brielle at age 18. 2020 new year new me! Black and blue for a few days."
On Monday night, Biermann shared a new selfie in his captioned story: "Last night before it dissolved us further!"
His latest selfie shows his new look, but his legend is about his hair. As she wrote, "@hairby_chrissy is a wizard when it comes to color !! @bohobritt with curls,quot;.
While Biermann did not speak about his lips in the publication, there is a visible difference in his appearance.
To really show the new look, the 22-year-old posted a short video for her 1.3 million Instagram followers.
The video showed Biermann posing in front of an all glamorous mirror. As he wrote in the caption, "New Year! New lips! New hair! The same bitch!"
And people are flooding her with support in the comments section.
As the @girlwithnojob account wrote, "It looks so good." Another fan intervened, "YOU LOOK AMAZING."
Biermann got fillings for the first time when he was 18. After telling her followers that she was going to dissolve them, she shared old photos of herself before the injections in her story saying: "I know you all know that these lips are not the environment. I was 16 or 17 years old here."
In 2015, he admitted that his lips were one of his greatest insecurities, so he turned to Simon Ourian (the same man who takes care of the Kardashians) for help.
At that time, his mother told E! The news that he allowed his daughter to get fillings because she was an adult.
"Brielle had done her lips," he told E! News. "He hasn't been talking about his lips since he was 14 years old. I said: & # 39; Brielle, when you're an adult, when you're an adult, when you're an adult …" Well, guess what? She is 19 years old … and I also did mine, what am I going to say? "
"I want Brielle to feel beautiful with Brielle," he continued. "It's not for anyone else, and I'm completely supportive, and she's an adult … I want Brielle to feel great with Brielle."
Clearly, Biermann has changed his mind since 2015.
(E! And Bravo are part of NBCUniversal).
