Brielle Biermann shares a new selfie after dissolving her lip fillings

New year, new Brielle Biermann.

After getting lip fillings in 2015, the Don't be late Star revealed on January 4 that his lip fillings were dissolving. And now, the reality show personality (whose mother is Real Atlanta Housewives alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann) has revealed his new look without fillers.

Bravolebrity has already shared selfies of his lips dissolved in his Instagram story over the weekend. As he wrote at the time, "It dissolved my lips yesterday … I will soon look like Brielle at age 18. 2020 new year new me! Black and blue for a few days."

On Monday night, Biermann shared a new selfie in his captioned story: "Last night before it dissolved us further!"

His latest selfie shows his new look, but his legend is about his hair. As she wrote, "@hairby_chrissy is a wizard when it comes to color !! @bohobritt with curls,quot;.

While Biermann did not speak about his lips in the publication, there is a visible difference in his appearance.