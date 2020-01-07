Bradley Dack injury: Blackburn midfielder could fail 12 months after knee ligament surgery | Soccer news





Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack faces a year after knee surgery

Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack underwent successful surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament, but faces between nine and 12 months.

Dack was injured during the 0-0 draw with Wigan just before Christmas, but could have difficulty returning to the court well before the end of 2020.

Man Utd vs Man City Live

The former Gillingham player had been one of Rovers' star performers this season, scoring 10 goals in his 24 appearances in all competitions.

Dack has 18 months left in his current contract at Ewood Park and has not yet written his pen about an improved contract presented to him by the club before he was injured.

1:51 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Blackbur Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Blackbur

Nevertheless, Sky sports news He understands that there is an option for Blackburn to extend his current agreement for another 12 months, reducing the risk of losing one of his key assets for nothing.

The rovers have not won since Dack's injury, losing his last three starts, including a third-round FA Cup start at the hands of Birmingham.