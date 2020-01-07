Bolton Wanderers: Five-point deduction suspended after EFL challenge | Soccer news





The original five-point fine suspended and the fine imposed on Bolton have been confirmed

An appeals panel confirmed the penalty imposed on Bolton for his failure to comply with the accessories after the EFL challenged him for being too lenient.

The disciplinary commission ruled in November that Wanderers should face a five-point deduction, suspended for 18 months, plus a fine.

The EFL announced Tuesday that an arbitration panel had ruled that the original sanction was sufficient.

A statement from the league said: "Although disappointed with the verdict, the EFL respects the decision made.

"The talks with EFL clubs will now continue to formalize a scale of sports sanctions for breach of relevant EFL regulations, in relation to non-payment of debts and non-compliance of the parties, in the future."

The League One club, which faced significant financial problems before an acquisition was completed in August, failed to meet in the Championship against Brentford last season or a League One match against Doncaster at the start of the current season.

1:45 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Bolton and Burton Albion Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Bolton and Burton Albion

The original penalty included fines of £ 20,000 and £ 50,000 for non-compliance with those matches, with half of the total amount also suspended for 18 months.

Bolton President Sharon Brittan said: "We are pleased that this decision ends the uncertainty regarding the original conclusion of the disciplinary commission."

"The case was one of the main inherited problems that we inherited in the club and we appreciate the opportunity to move forward."

The Keith Hill team is currently at the bottom of Sky Bet League One

"Our attention can now be fully focused on the field as we strive to maintain our status in Sky Bet League One."

"We have no illusions that this will be a difficult task. That is why it is so important for us that fans, who have been phenomenal so far this season, are still behind (manager) Keith (Hill) and the team to the rest of the campaign. "

In November, the EFL had said: "Given the potential for deferrals to have a significant impact on the integrity of the competition and after receiving overnight advice on the reasons provided, the league will appeal the outcome in the

strongest possible sense. "

A new date for the match against Doncaster will be announced soon.