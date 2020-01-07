Bollywood speaks and protests against the violence of JNU



Bollywood is an important industry with influential stars and worshiped by millions. Last night many celebrities appeared for the silent protest in Bandra in sMumbai against the violence that took place in JNU on January 5. Reportedly, a mafia entered the campus shelter and hit the students. Our lenses captured Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ali Fazal and much more. They sang slogans and raised notes that read Hum Sab JNU, to show their support to the students, who were injured in the horrible incident.

Check out some photos of the protest below …

Some stars even turned to social networks to show their solidarity as the sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Actors like Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, who promote their films, also spoke against the violent act.