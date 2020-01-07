Bollywood actress visits the UN UN of India, where students were attacked | News

%MINIFYHTMLec486d1e607e283eaea09c98949168bd9% %MINIFYHTMLec486d1e607e283eaea09c98949168bd10%

One of Bollywood's leading actresses is praised for visiting an elite Indian university where students protested against an attack by masked suspects with alleged ties to a student group backed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Deepika Padukone, 34, visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on Tuesday, where alleged members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) brutally assaulted dozens of students and teachers with sticks, mallets and rocks on Sunday.

The violence at JNU followed a public meeting organized by the university's teachers association in connection with an increase in student housing charges announced weeks ago.

Aishe Ghosh, president of the JNU student union that was seriously injured in the attack, was present among the students when Padukone joined her protest.

Indian media reports said Padukone hugged Ghosh and stayed with JNU students for about 15 minutes, but only had a brief conversation with the student leader and did not address the crowd.

Ghosh, who was attacked by masked robbers on Sunday night, is among the 20 students mentioned in the first informative report (FIR or police report) of the Delhi police on Tuesday.

Photos and videos on social media showed Padukone in a black suit and standing behind an improvised stage, while former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar addressed the meeting.

More power for you @deepikapadukone and thank you for your solidarity and support. You may be mistreated or cheated today, but history will remind you of your courage and the idea of ​​India. pic.twitter.com/q9WkXODchL – Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) January 7, 2020

According to The Wire's website, after Padukone left, Ghosh said in his speech to the crowd: "When you're in a position, you should talk."

Padukone, who was in New Delhi for the promotion of his next film, Chhapaak, scheduled to premiere this Friday, is the biggest Bollywood star expressing solidarity with JNU students.

On Monday night, dozens of filmmakers and actors demonstrated in Mumbai against the attack on the university.

"I am proud not to be afraid. I think we can express ourselves. I think we are thinking about this and the future of our country," Padukone told the NDTV news channel on Monday.

"It's nice to see people go out to express this and express themselves (because) if we want to see a change, this is very important."

This picture says more than a thousand words! #DeepikaPadukone in the JNU protests in Delhi. #JNUUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/VJFnnOLAd2 – Filmfare (@filmfare) January 7, 2020

Padukone's solidarity unleashed #ISupportDeepika and #boycottchhapaak as the two main trends on Indian Twitter on Tuesday night.

As part of a film industry where its main stars have been criticized for their silence on political issues, many praised the actress for her act of solidarity with JNU students.

"Thank you @deepikapadukone for defending students and youth against fascist thugs. Times are changing!" he tweeted the former UNW student Umar Khalid while urging the main Muslim actors in India to speak.

The main Muslim stars of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, have been questioned for their silence on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Law passed by the Parliament of India last month.

Critics say the law violates the secular constitution of India and is anti-Muslim. At least 27 people have died in national protests against the law.

RT if you're going to boycott movies from @deepikapadukone for your support to #TukdeTukdeGang and the Afzal gang pic.twitter.com/LN5rpwjDmT – Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 7, 2020

But BJP supporters have called for a boycott of Padukone's next movie, accusing her of supporting JNU's "anti-national,quot; students.

In 2017, Padukone was attacked for starring in a historical drama, Padmaavat, with a BJP leader putting a $ 1.5 million reward on the heads of the actress and the film's director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.