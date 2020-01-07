Blue Ivy Carter looks so grown up on a birthday photo never seen before

Happy Birthday, Blue ivy carter!

The eldest daughter of Beyoncé Y Jay Z He is celebrating his eighth birthday today! Can you believe that eight years have passed since the superstar couple welcomed their first child together? That's right, Bey's daughter and Jay arrived on January 7, 2012. Five years later, the talented duo welcomed the twins. Rumi Carter Y Sir carter in your family.

In honor of Blue Ivy's birthday today, Bey's father Mathew Knowles He took Instagram to pay tribute to his granddaughter.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful and oldest granddaughter Blue Ivy," Mathew wrote next to a photo never seen before of Blue. "Love, ⁣ Pope G."

In the sweet image, Blue, dressed in a cherry skirt combined with an orange long-sleeved shirt, smiles at the camera while wearing her backpack.

It has been a very exciting week for Blue Ivy, who celebrated New Year's Eve with his mother Beyoncé and his singer. Megan Thee Stallion. The "Hot Girl Summer,quot; artist shared photos of a threesome posing together at a Christmas party.