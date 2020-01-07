Blake Griffin injury update: the Pistons star will be out for a prolonged period after the knee procedure

The Pistons could be without their All-Star forward for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

Blake Griffin will be set aside for an "extended rehabilitation period,quot; after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, the team announced on Tuesday. There is no timetable for Griffin's return, but given Detroit's current location in the Eastern Conference standings, it would not be a surprise to see the Pistons close it.

With 13-24 overall, the Pistons are tied for tenth in the East, four full games behind the Nets (16-19) for the last playoff spot of the conference. They are ready to be sellers on the commercial deadline with reports earlier this month that indicate that several teams are interested in Andre Drummond.

As for the center of the Pistons, Andre Drummond … an informed source about Detroit's attempts to exchange Drummond expressed confidence this week, an agreement to move Drummond will materialize before the exchange deadline of February 6 . – Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 7, 2020

Griffin was excellent for the Pistons in 2018-19, averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists and earned his first nod to the All-Star Game since 2015 when he was a member of the Clippers. However, he has only played in 18 games this season, and barely looked like him when he was available.

The 30-year-old player has two years left in his current contract beyond 2020, including a player option of nearly $ 39 million by 2021-22.