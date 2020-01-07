Blake Griffin comes out indefinitely after knee procedure | NBA News

Detroit Pistons All-Star forward Blake Griffin underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Tuesday without knowing if the procedure will cost him the rest of the 2019-20 season.

The Pistons announced Tuesday that Griffin will leave indefinitely. The 11-season veteran "will undergo a prolonged rehabilitation period," with no calendar for his return. The debridement procedure in the knee was considered successful.

Griffin has played in only 18 games this season due to his knee pain. He has scored 15.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds, well below the career marks of 21.7 points and 8.8 rebounds with the LA Clippers and Pistons.

Griffin, who missed the last four games, had an arthroscopic procedure on the same knee last April. After arriving in the playoffs last season, Detroit is only 13-24 in the current season.















2:31



Highlights of the Detroit Pistons' visit to the Los Angeles Lakers in week 11 of the NBA season



Griffin, six-time All-Star, is earning $ 34.2 million in 2019-20.

After that, he has two seasons and approximately $ 75 million remaining in his contract, with the last year of the agreement as an option for the player.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.