bipasha special birthday | filmfare.com

Bipasha Basu is one of the best actresses of B-town. Bong Beauty began her trip in 2001 with Ajnabee from Abaas-Mustan. The actress later appeared in some hit movies like Raaz, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Jism, Omkara, Dhoom 2 and Bachna Ae Haseeno. He married actor Karan Singh Grover at a beautiful Bengali wedding in 2016. The actress is often seen on vacation in exotic places. His fans usually enjoy some exotic photos on the star's social networks.

The actress turns 41 today and when fans, family and friends send their birthday wishes, we see the 10 most popular photos of this beauty on her Instagram.

