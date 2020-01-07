Billionaire son Ron Burkle found dead in Beverly Hills apartment

Instagram

Andrew Burkle's family has issued a statement about his sudden death, noting that the 27-year-old "is deeply loved by his family and friends and we will miss him very much."

Up News Info –

The son of billionaire film producer Ron Burkle was found dead.

The body of Andrew Burkle, 27, was discovered in his apartment in Beverly Hills, according to People.

"It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we announce the death of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California," says a family statement. "His family and friends love him deeply and we will miss him very much."

No cause of death has been provided.

Ron Burkle founded the private equity firm Yucaipa Companies, and has an estimated value of $ 1.5 billion (£ 1.14 billion), according to Forbes.