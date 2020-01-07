Bhad Bhabie offers evidence that he did not inject his lips

%MINIFYHTML4a21c94bf9b395c239ea6e250f881e4f9% %MINIFYHTML4a21c94bf9b395c239ea6e250f881e4f10%

This is the second time that the star of & # 39; Cash Me Outside & # 39; He denies the rumors of plastic surgery against him only this month, as Bhabie previously insisted that he had never gotten under the knife.

Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) has had enough with accusations that she did some work on her face or body. The 16-year-old rapper recently visited her Instagram account to withdraw receipts that she never receives lip injections.

When publishing a large number of photos dating from several dates between November and December 2019, Bhabie wrote in the caption: "YOU INNOCENT CHECK THE DATES MY LIPS HAVE BEEN BIG THE MINUTE YALL SEE ME USE LIPLINER IN ITS INDEPENDENT INJECTS" .

However, fans in the comments section suggested the young star not allow hate comments to affect her. "Why do they entertain these people?" A fan said, and someone else wrote: "Stop letting these people catch you."

"You don't have to explain f ** k," added another fan. "You can put on makeup differently and make your lips look bigger does not mean they are fake and who cares if people really love to hate," a user comforted her.

This is the second time that the "Cash Me Outside" star denied the rumors of plastic surgery against her only this month. On January 2, Bhabie insisted that the change in her appearance was not the result of plastic surgery.

"I think a lot of you forget that I am getting older, so I will start looking different," he said. "Stop inventing shit, I don't have any surgery … leave me alone."

She continued writing in a separate publication, "Always remember! Rumors are transmitted by those who hate, spread by fools and accepted by idiots."

Throughout his career, Bhabie has faced criticism for almost everything. Apparently tired of being criticized, the woman broke her silence about the controversy over her braids that led her to announce her plan to leave the industry and return to her hometown.

Prior to this, Bhabie also responded to enemies who accused her of cultural appropriation for wearing box braids. "How am I appropriating something?" she argued. "Correct me if I'm wrong, but I thought someone would culturally appropriate something that should have been based on someone from the culture that created it and I know I've never done anything like that."

"For all black females who say that my hair (is not) destined for box braids, guess what shit they have to be straight, but they stick whole wigs their heads and sew Brazilian / Indian / Peruvian hair that (it's nothing) like the natural texture of your hair, "he said. "I hope you all are bald and stay up all night thinking about this. My braids and I are going to sleep very well."