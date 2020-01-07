Beyonce dressed Schiaparelli Haute Couture to the golden balloons and Jay-Z brought the ace of spades Armand De Brignac Champagne

Beyonce fans remain speechless after seeing Queen Bey wear a custom Schiaparelli couture dress in the Golden Globes. Beyonce combined the set with black gloves and earrings and diamond rings from Lorraine Schwartz weighing approximately 300 carats. Although Beyonce and Jay-Z did not walk the red carpet, they made an entry quite late and their presence was known. In addition, Jay-Z brought his own champagne (owns shares in Armand de Brignac) and brought the ace of spades to the prizes with them. The Golden Globes are known for the liberal drink and there may not have been better publicity for champagne than for Jay-Z and Beyonce to drink it throughout the event.

Celebrity stylist Zerina Akers designed Beyonce for the event and Daniel Roseberry designed the beautiful dress featuring woven gold-mesh sleeves and a high-waist skirt that hugged the curve that accentuated Beyonce's hourglass figure. Some felt that the sleeves had an atmosphere of the eighties, while others said that the dress was on the theme with the statue of the Golden Globes.

Daniel Roseberry shared a slide show with Beyonce in the dress and Officer Shiaparelli also shared photos of the dress and earrings of Lorraine Schwartz, as well as the sketch of the dress while still in the design stage.

Beyonce's presentation of Daniel Roseberry's photos with the dress features eight stunning photos, including several from inside the Golden Globes. It was said that Beyonce and Jay-Z arrived so late that they made their entrance when Kate McKinnon delivered a candid speech before that Ellen DeGeneres received the Carol Burnett Prize.

When Beyonce and Jay-Z entered the building, they were all seated and the show was being filmed live. Photos of Beyonce and Jay-Z's bodyguards standing behind them with two bottles of Ace of Spades champagne behind them began to flood social media.

Champagne comes in bottles made with embossed images of an Ace from a deck of cards and can range between $ 300 and more than $ 1000 per bottle.

It seemed like a good idea to bring the champagne, as it was definitely a topic of conversation and even Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston stopped by Beyonce and Jay-Z for a little drink!

You can see the photo slide designer Daniel Roseberry that he shared with Beyonce in his couture Schiaparelli dress below.

What do you think about the Beyonce Schiaparelli couture dress?

Do you think it was a wise marketing strategy for Beyonce and Jay-Z to bring their own champagne? Who knows, maybe Ace of Spades is the favorite drink in the 2021 Golden Globes.



