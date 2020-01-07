Beyonce dazzled with more than 300 carats of diamonds in the Golden Globes

Instagram

Beyonce Knowles attended the Golden Globe Awards full of stars, wearing Lorraine Schwartz personalized earrings and rings filled with hundreds of carats of diamonds.

Beyonce Knowles He wore an impressive amount of 323 carat diamonds to attend the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

The hit creator "Drunk In Love" was surprised with a personalized black Schiaparelli dress complete with bulky gold sleeves at the show at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where she was nominated for the Best Original Song for Spirit award from "The Lion King".

While the singer lost the prize to "(I & # 39; m Gonna) Love Me Again" by Elton John"musical biopic"Rocketman", he won in fashion bets with his well-equipped appearance.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, star stylist Zerina Akers revealed: "When I first saw Daniel Roseberry's debut collection at Schiaparelli, I knew I wanted to work with him … (and) Lorraine Schwartz closed the deal with these earrings custom. and rings ".

He explained that the earrings of the star "Run the World (Girls)" dazzled with more than 250 carats of diamonds, while the four impressive rings he wore weighed more than 73 carats of diamonds.

Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay Z They entered the event almost an hour late and were accompanied by their bodyguard Julius, who was carrying two bottles of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Brut Gold Champagne, despite the fact that the ceremony was sponsored by Moet and Chandon.

Jay has had a long-standing participation in Armand de Brignac since the mid-2000s.