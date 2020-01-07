Bella Hadid proudly flaunts her slim bikini figure just in spite of fans' concern for weight

Instagram

People began to worry about Yolanda Hadid's model daughter last week, when she appeared in a post on Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle blog, Poosh.

Bella Hadid The recent concern of people for their weight does not bother him at all. In any case, Victoria's Secret model is apparently really proud of her body and is not shy to show off with her followers on social media, just like she did on Monday afternoon, January 6.

Taking on her Instagram account, Bella uploaded a couple of photos of her showing her flat abdomen and long legs in a small leopard print bikini. To finish off her appearance, she rocked a gold belly chain and a matching anklet, complete with coordinating bracelets and earrings. As for his hair, he combed it and put on makeup.

"Me in the 72nd hour of my phone in a bag of rice," she said next to the picture, who saw her having a drink in the blender.

Later, Bella followed him with a series of photos of herself getting into a bikini once again while going out with her friend during a vacation. "Hour 96 with Janet", the model daughter of Yolanda Hadid He captioned the playful photos.

Fans grew worried about Bella's weight last week, when she appeared in a post on Kourtney KardashianThe Poosh lifestyle blog. Bella looked very thin in the photo, which worries people if she is taking care of herself properly. "She needs a hamburger or a large plate or 2 pasta. So healthy," said one. Another shared his "personal" opinion: "This is not very pleasant to watch. It reminds me of World War II movies."

"You need a porchop snadwhich or summm," suggested another, as someone commented, "Wtf she is dying." One person decided not to be too tough, "Maybe this is just a bad picture, but it really doesn't look good here. Shame."