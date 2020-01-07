BDO World Championship: Leighton Bennett retires while Lisa Ashton progresses | Darts news





Current youth champion Leighton Bennett made his debut at the BDO World Championship.

Teen feeling Leighton Bennett suffered a 3-1 defeat in his BDO World Championship debut against former champion Scott Mitchell.

The 14-year-old boy showed his promise throughout the past year, and Phil Talyor even asked for his inclusion in the Grand Slam.

The current youth champion went to Eight in Indigo in the O2, seeking to leave his mark against one of the biggest names in the BDO. It began slowly, losing the first six legs. However, it was then launched, picking up the third stanza. But ultimately, Mitchell had too much experience, as he sealed a 3-1 victory in sets.

However, Bennett received an enthusiastic reception after the defeat. He will return to the stage later in the tournament when he faces Keane Barry in the youth final.

Bennett is one of the rising stars of darts

Early in the evening, the best seeder Lisa Ashton progressed to the quarterfinals in the women's competition. The four-time champion had too much for Paula Jacklin.

Ashton celebrates his victory

& # 39; The Lancashire Rose & # 39; He didn't lose a leg on the road to a 2-0 victory in sets, and expects the winner of Lorraine Winstanley vs. Casey Gallagher in the next round.

Ashton, who competed in both the PDC World Championship and the Grand Slam in the last 13 months, is the favorite to reach the final from the top half of the draw after the withdrawal of Fallon Sherrock.

Ashton greets Wayne Mardle in the crowd

Tuesday results of the men David Evans 3-2 Nick Fulwell Dennie Olde Kalter 3-2 Nick Kenny Richard Veenstra 3-1 Justin Hood Ben Hazel 3-2 Gary Robson Scott Mitchell 3-1 Leighton Bennett Ryan Hogarth 3-1 Thibault Tricole Women's Anastasia Dobromyslova 2-0 Sharon Prins Lisa Ashton 2-0 Paula Jacklin

There have been several high-profile names that have remained on the road in the initial rounds of the tournament, including seeded Dave Parletti, Adam Smith-Neale and Nick Kenny, along with current Masters champion John O & # 39; Shea. Meanwhile, Scott Waites beat Martin Adams in a meeting of former winners in the first round.

Premier League coverage begins on Thursday, February 6 in Aberdeen at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Action with the newly crowned world champion Peter Wright facing Michael van Gerwen. Gary Anderson and & # 39; Challenger & # 39; John Henderson also take the stage.