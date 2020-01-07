BAFTA organizers respond to violent reaction due to lack of diversity among nominees for 2020

Facebook

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts says they are & # 39; disappointed & # 39; due to the lack of non-white nominees on the recently announced list of 73 BAFTA nominations.

BAFTA chiefs have expressed disappointment and anger after their members could not nominate any color actor in any of the main acting categories at the British Academy Film Awards.

Movie fans expressed anger after nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 using the Twitter hashtag #BAFTASoWhite, with many furious actors that include Brit Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer LopezY Lupita Nyong & # 39; o They were rejected.

When the Press Association asked about the lack of diversity, BAFTA's executive director, Amanda Berry, said: "Being totally honest, we are disappointed and that is not taking anything away from the people who have been nominated."

She went on to cite the Rising Star category, which features "Top boy"Y"Blue story"star Micheal Ward, AwkwafinaY Kelvin Harrison Jr., among the nominees, as an example of how things will change in the future.

"That group was a much more diverse group of actors and again that is talent at the beginning of their career, so we are seeing these changes," he said.

Marc Samuelson, president of the Bafta Film Committee, expressed his anger in stronger terms and said: "Clearly, everyone knows that everyone in the four groups of nominees is white, it's irritating, we can't make the industry do something, everything what we can do is encourage, push and inspire and try to help people who reach the end. " However, its explanations are unlikely to placate fans who said there was no place for Lopez, Erivo and Nyong & # 39; or among the nominees despite Margot Robbie Y Scarlett Johansson receiving two nominations each, with Robbie arriving at the supporting actress section.

The lack of diversity has caused shame to BAFTA, which has tried to update its membership with younger artists from different backgrounds in recent years. Another misstep was the lack of women among the nominees for best director, despite "Little woman"Filmmaker Greta Gerwig is given a good tip to nod.

Blaming the short list of men in the studies that do not offer opportunities to women, Berry added: "We just need the studies to give the green light to more projects that cover various topics led by women, but it's happening; it's just not happening fast enough, so we're going to push very hard. "