BAFTA officials address violent reaction due to lack of diversity in nominations

The leaders of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts spoke Tuesday after being criticized for the lack of diversity in the 2020 nominations.

"We would have liked to see more diversity in the nominations, but it is still a problem for the entire industry and we will continue to work on our initiatives," organization officials said in a statement to Deadline.

All the nominees in the categories of main and secondary actors and actresses are white. Several social media users tweeted the hashtag #BAFTAsSoWhite after nominations were revealed and argued that stars like Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong & # 39; o, Eddie murphy Y Awkwafina He deserved more recognition in these categories.

In addition, all the nominees in the category of principal director are men, leaving filmmakers as Little woman& # 39; s Greta Gerwig off the list. Many felt that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association also rejected the directors at the 2020 Golden Globes.

BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry He described this lack of diversity as "disappointing."

"Being totally honest, we are disappointed and that is not taking anything away from the people who have been nominated," he said, and then added: "We have 13 nominated directors who are women from other categories, so everyone Jennifer Leewho directed Frozen 2—And this is what gives me joy and hope in reality, six directors in the short film category and that is the category in which we are really seeing talent at the beginning of their career and they are the industry of the future, but we are going to do more . We will not stop pushing. "