BAFTA officials address violent reaction due to lack of diversity in nominations

The leaders of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts spoke Tuesday after being criticized for the lack of diversity in the 2020 nominations.
"We would have liked to see more diversity in the nominations, but it is still a problem for the entire industry and we will continue to work on our initiatives," organization officials said in a statement to Deadline.
All the nominees in the categories of main and secondary actors and actresses are white. Several social media users tweeted the hashtag #BAFTAsSoWhite after nominations were revealed and argued that stars like Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong & # 39; o, Eddie murphy Y Awkwafina He deserved more recognition in these categories.
In addition, all the nominees in the category of principal director are men, leaving filmmakers as Little woman& # 39; s Greta Gerwig off the list. Many felt that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association also rejected the directors at the 2020 Golden Globes.
BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry He described this lack of diversity as "disappointing."
"Being totally honest, we are disappointed and that is not taking anything away from the people who have been nominated," he said, and then added: "We have 13 nominated directors who are women from other categories, so everyone Jennifer Leewho directed Frozen 2—And this is what gives me joy and hope in reality, six directors in the short film category and that is the category in which we are really seeing talent at the beginning of their career and they are the industry of the future, but we are going to do more . We will not stop pushing. "
Marc Samuelson, president of the BAFTA film committee, also called it "irritating."
"We cannot make the industry do something, all we can do is encourage and drive and inspire and try to help people who enter the lower end," he continued. "There are some good signs, if you take all the nominations, it is approximately 36 percent female and has increased every year and that is almost double in recent years. So, that is a very good sign and it is in all categories , which is very interesting because obviously many of them are handmade, which is also very important. Keep it up and maybe in a couple of years we will exceed 40 percent and we will move towards parity, which would be great. "No it removes anything from the subject in the acting categories, but nonetheless it is something and things are moving. "
Margot Robbie Y Scarlett Johansson He leads the acting categories with two nominations each. The joker received the highest number of nominations in general with a total of 11 and the Irish Y Once upon a time … in Hollywood closely followed with 10 assents each.