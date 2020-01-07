BAFTA chiefs are under fire due to lack of diversity in 2020 nominations

Instagram

The British Academy of Motion Picture and British Television Arts was outraged at snubbing people of color after it was revealed that the nominees for the 73rd edition of the British Film Academy Awards were white.

BAFTA chiefs have been criticized after snubbing people of color, including the British Golden Globe nominee Cynthia Erivo – in all the main acting categories at the British Academy Film Awards.

Nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, but critics quickly pointed out the lack of selected non-white actors in any of the main categories.

Anger quickly broke out on social media, and some called the "joke" nominations and Empire magazine journalist Helen O & # 39; Hara described the nominee list as a "shit show."

Notable desaires include "Harriet"Erivo star and fellow Golden Globe nominees"Hustlers"& # 39; Jennifer Lopez"Dolemite is my name"star Eddie murphy"U.S"star Lupita Nyong & # 39; oY "The farewell"I am Awkwafina. The address category also featured a completely white shortlist.

Furious movie fans also pointed out the fact that the lack of people of color among the nominees occurred despite Margot Robbie Y Scarlett Johansson receiving two nominations each.

Bustle's entertainment writer, Jefferson Grubbs, tweeted: "#BAFTASSoWhite nominated the same white woman twice in the same category so they wouldn't have to give a place to an actor of color that deserved it."

The editors of the British Blacklist entertainment platform also expressed their fury over the list of nominees, listing a series of black stars they thought deserved to nod.

"There is no recognition for Chiwetel Ejiofor#BoyWhoHarnessedTheWind. Neither Shola Amoo#TheLastTree, or Rapman#BlueStory, "says his post on Instagram." Cynthia Erivo is not mentioned for #Harriet or Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje# Farming (which is overlooked in a horrendous way for unexplained reasons). "

The list of totally white nominations will be a shame for BAFTA bosses, who have pressed to enroll younger and more diverse stars, after previous controversies over lists of previous nominations.

Only the Rising Star category presents a diverse group of nominees, which includes "Top boy"Y"Blue story"star Micheal WardAwakafina and Kelvin Harrison Jr.