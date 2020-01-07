Awkwafina will face Micheal Ward for the BAFTA 2020 Rising Star Award

WENN / Instar

The actress of & # 39; The Farewell & # 39; It is revealed to be one of the nominees only a few hours after making history at the 2020 Golden Globes by winning the Best Performance of an Actress in a Movie – Musical or Comedy.

"The farewell"star Awkwafina and actor of "Blue Story" Micheal Ward They are ready to face the EE Rising Star Award at the BAFTA Film Awards 2020.

"England is mine"& # 39; s Jack lowden, Kaitlyn Dever since "Smart reserve"and the star" It Comes at Night " Kelvin Harrison Jr. Complete the list for the annual honor, which celebrates the innovative role of an artist.

The award is the only prize in the Film Awards of the British Academy of Film and Television (BAFTA) that is voted by members of the public.

Rising Star contestants were presented on Monday morning (January 6), a day before the main BAFTA nominations are announced, and only a few hours after Awkwafina, who also appeared in successful films "Ocean & # 39; s 8"Y"Crazy Rich Asians", he made history at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in Hollywood by becoming the first woman of Asian-American descent to take home the best performance of an actress in a movie: musical or comedy for her work on" The Farewell. "

Addressing her latest award recognition in a statement, she said: "It is really an honor to be nominated for the EE Rising Star Award. I am grateful to BAFTA and the jury for the nomination and that I can share this recognition with so many other actors and actresses talented. "

Last year's Rising Star trophy was presented to Letitia Wright, while the previous winners include it "Black Panther"co-star Daniel Kaluuya, James McAvoy, Tom hardy, Kristen StewartY John Boyega.

The 73rd edition of the BAFTA Film Awards will take place in London on February 2.