Author of & # 39; Prozac Nation & # 39; died of complications at 52

Instagram

Elizabeth Wurtzel, whose memoirs were adapted to a movie starring Christina Ricci in 2001, died in a New York City hospital more than four years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Up News Info –

Elizabeth Wurtzel, author of the best-selling memoirs "Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America," died.

The writer died in a hospital in New York City on Tuesday, January 7, according to the New York Times. She was 52 years old.

In his innovative memories, he documented his struggles with depression and substance abuse, but none contributed to his death.

Wurtzel's husband, Jim Freed, has cited the complications of leptomeningeal disease, a condition that results from the spread of cancer to the cerebrospinal fluid, as the cause of death.

Born in Manhattan, Wurtzel was a gifted student who was admitted to Harvard University, where she fought depression.

He later won a Rolling Stone journalism award and became a music critic for the New Yorker and New York magazines.

He published "Prozac Nation" in 1994. The memories were adapted to a 2001 film, starring Christina Ricci.

Wurtzel was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.