Assassination of Soleimani: Zarif of Iran promises response to the & # 39; act of war & # 39; of the United States | Iran news

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned the United States that his days in the region are "numbered,quot;, describing the killing of a senior Iranian military commander last week as "an act of war."

In an interview with Al Jazeera on Tuesday, Zarif said his country's response to the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite of the Quds Force of Iran, would arrive in due time.

"Iran will respond because there was an act of war, an act of war combined with an act of terrorism against a senior official of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a citizen of Iran," said Zarif.

"We are obliged to protect our citizens and our military officers. It was an act that must be reciprocated by Iran. We will make the necessary deliberations and it will be an act that we will do, not in haste, not in haste. Haste."

Soleimani was killed along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces of Iraq (PMF) or Hashd al-Shaabi, an Iran-backed umbrella organization comprising several militias and several other people.

The attacks triggered a dramatic escalation of tensions in the region and marked the most significant confrontation between the two countries in recent years.

"The act of the United States … enraged the feelings of many people outside of Iran, within Iran, that will have consequences for the United States," said Zarif.

His comments came when dozens of people were killed in a stampede that broke out in the city of Kerman, the hometown of Soleimani, during the funeral procession of the murdered commander.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners had gathered in the small town for the funeral of Soleimani, which was postponed until further notice after the stampede, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Tuesday's funeral occurs after days of processions that attracted large crowds in the streets of Ahvaz, in the southwest. I ran, followed by Mashhad in the northwest, the capital Tehran and the sacred city of Qom.

& # 39; What are they afraid of? & # 39;

In response to the murder of Soleimani, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned earlier this week that "he is waiting for a strong retaliation."

Washington argues that he killed the commander in self-defense, with the goal of interrupting plans to attack US personnel and interests. The president of the United States, Donald Trump, defended the murder of Soleimani and threatened further reprisals if Iran attacks US citizens or assets.

Meanwhile, Zarif planned to attend United Nations meetings later this week, but said Washington had blocked his visa application.

"Secretary Pompeo called the secretary general of the United Nations yesterday and said they did not have time to consider my application and therefore will not issue a visa," said Zarid, adding that the decision violates the United States' commitments.

"What are they afraid of? What do they think would happen if I go to New York," Zarif said.

"They think I can't communicate with the American people without coming to the United States. I can communicate with the American people sitting at home."

Although it is unclear how or when Iran can respond to the killing of Soleimani by the United States, it is likely that any response will arrive once the grieving period ends.

In a speech broadcast live on television on Tuesday, Zarif said the president of the United States, Donald Trump, committed a "Stupid mistake in killing the greatest commander who faced terrorism."

"Our region, due to the intervention of the United States … has become a victim of endless war," said Zarif.

"Withdrawing the United States from West Asia is what … will end wars and death in this region."