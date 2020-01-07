Ashley Graham and Shay Mitchell reflect on depression during pregnancy

New moms to the rescue!
Ashley Graham Y Shay mitchell They are two strong women who have been open, honest and real about their experiences of being pregnant and their journey to motherhood. The two sat down for an in-depth discussion about Ashley's podcast. Pretty important with Ashley Graham and talked about topics ranging from their careers to the fears and joys of becoming a mother for the first time.
Shay gave birth to her first child, a girl, in October 2019, and although she is in love with her new daughter, the experience of childbirth and pregnancy did not occur without her own unique tests. "I want to talk about something you said and I think you said the term prepaid depression," Ashely revealed. "I want to talk about this, because I can't say for sure if I went through it, but I can say I could have gone through something like that."
"Because here I am, I'm pregnant and it's not like I'm trying to get pregnant or not trying. It just happened, so it was a surprise," he continued. "Then, all of a sudden, my emotions, my mind, my body, the things I always had control over now are totally out of control. I can't talk to anyone about that, my husband doesn't understand but is trying to be as supportive as possible. My mother says, "Oh, you'll be fine." I think I was spiraling a little and crying a lot. "
All these feelings seem too familiar to Shay, who experienced similar things during her pregnancy. "I mean that every thing you just said is exactly what I went through. My mother said the same thing, and I was crying and she said:" You're emotional, it's just hormones. "And it can be great, but you don't want to hear that. Yes, it is, if it's the hormones I still feel that way. It doesn't take away this feeling, and it's completely isolating. "
Shay also shared how his emotions, along with the pain of his previous miscarriage, only increased his feelings of anguish. "Because of the experience I had before with spontaneous abortion, I didn't want to tell my closest friends that I was pregnant this time because the idea of having to go back to them later and say, & # 39; It wasn't like that & # 39; Don't happen again this time, "it was really a painful thought for me. So I thought I would keep it as long as possible … I was really alone. "
The two found comfort in their shared experience. "It's a really crazy period that I don't think people talk about enough," Shay shared. "I heard a lot about postpartum, which is also a real thing, but I had never heard about prepartum depression."
Ashley also revealed that her powerful positive body photo during her pregnancy came after her own personal fight with her emotions. "I had just finished a crying session and then I posted that," Ashley shared about the powerful photo. "I think at that time what I wanted to do was to use social networks to find a community that was not just about body positivity. It was rather that I am in this space that I am not happy, but I am going to talk about that ".
