Ashley Graham and Shay Mitchell reflect on depression during pregnancy

"Because here I am, I'm pregnant and it's not like I'm trying to get pregnant or not trying. It just happened, so it was a surprise," he continued. "Then, all of a sudden, my emotions, my mind, my body, the things I always had control over now are totally out of control. I can't talk to anyone about that, my husband doesn't understand but is trying to be as supportive as possible. My mother says, "Oh, you'll be fine." I think I was spiraling a little and crying a lot. "

All these feelings seem too familiar to Shay, who experienced similar things during her pregnancy. "I mean that every thing you just said is exactly what I went through. My mother said the same thing, and I was crying and she said:" You're emotional, it's just hormones. "And it can be great, but you don't want to hear that. Yes, it is, if it's the hormones I still feel that way. It doesn't take away this feeling, and it's completely isolating. "

Shay also shared how his emotions, along with the pain of his previous miscarriage, only increased his feelings of anguish. "Because of the experience I had before with spontaneous abortion, I didn't want to tell my closest friends that I was pregnant this time because the idea of ​​having to go back to them later and say, & # 39; It wasn't like that & # 39; Don't happen again this time, "it was really a painful thought for me. So I thought I would keep it as long as possible … I was really alone. "