ASAP Rocky addresses his past comments on Black Lives Matter

%MINIFYHTML4f47fe7fc4a727389372ae079480c04e9% %MINIFYHTML4f47fe7fc4a727389372ae079480c04e10%

There is no doubt that ASAP Rocky definitely had a difficult time last year when he spent time behind bars while he was in Sweden. As many people advocated his release so he could return to the US. UU. There were some people who held their previous comments against them at a time of need.

During his recent interview with Kerwin frostHe talked about his time in jail while he was in Sweden, and also reviewed some comments he made about the lives of blacks who imported a few years ago, and what it meant today. He said: "I thought I had addressed that in the past and being in jail listening to people who are still trying to wake up some weird things."

ASAP continued: "What I will say is in those old interviews I used to say,quot; I think it is inappropriate for me to rap about things that I did not help. I felt that when it came to Ferguson, J. Cole went there and he really was in the news and helped. I felt I deserved to rap about it. So, when someone asks me that in 2015 I think: "I feel, personally, that if I'm in SoHo or I'm here, I can't even talk about it,quot; … That's appropriate. … is not sincere. It's pretentious. "

%MINIFYHTML4f47fe7fc4a727389372ae079480c04e11% %MINIFYHTML4f47fe7fc4a727389372ae079480c04e12%

He continued to maintain his position on his previous comments, but added: "The only part where I was wrong was that, in my case, there were people who had never been to Sweden, there were people who had never been to Harlem. There are people who didn't they know ASAP Rocky, but they still sympathized with my situation and still had empathy and could understand, and were vocal, and helped my situation. "

For those who are not familiar with what ASAP said in 2015, during an interview with Time Out New YorkHe said, "Why would I feel compelled to rap about Ferguson? I won't say I was there throwing stones at the bastards, sprinkling pepper. I would be lying. Is it because I'm black? What the hell, am Al Sharpton now? "I'm A $ AP Rocky. I didn't sign up for not being a political activist. I want to talk about my damn lean, my best friend dying, the girls, my jiggy fashion and my drug inspirations. I live in Soho and Beverly Hills. I can't relate ".

Watch his full interview below, and address his previous comments at the 52:00 min mark.

Source: https://www.complex.com/music/2020/01/asap-rocky-kerwin-frost-black-lives-matter

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94