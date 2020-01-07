Antonio Brown is now out of combat for boxing with Logan Paul, even as a big loser

Would Logan Paul go from fighting KSI to AB? Consider Antonio Brown now ready to enter the ring with the talented YouTuber.

Paul, who launched a challenge to the former Steelers, Raiders and Patriots wide receiver through Barstool Sports in December, a month after losing his rematch to KSI in DAZN, has an answer. Brown called Paul to "square,quot; on Twitter on Monday night.

Paul had a great return jab, mentioning the possession of a Brown game in New England in the 2019 NFL season before the bets were launched. He has reason to feel confident: he has a true celebrity boxing experience, while Brown only has a true "Dancing With The Stars,quot; celebrity experience.

Brown was busy on Twitter cursing his old teams in the NFL playoffs weekend. Now, who knows if he will be busy training to make his combat debut? Former NFL Open Receiver Brandon Marshall recently expressed his desire to box with someone notable in May.

Nothing is scheduled yet, but there is already a chance of betting on a possible match between Logan Paul and Antonio Brown, courtesy of OddsShark.

Opening odds for a possible boxing match between @LoganPaul Y @ AB84 (BetOnline): Logan Paul -2000

Antonio Brown +1000 – Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 7, 2020

For the record, Brown tied for fourth place in season 22 of "DWTS,quot; in 2016. Among those who beat him was UFC fighter Paige VanZant.

At this point, it seems that Brown fighting Paul could be more likely to retire to the NFL next season.