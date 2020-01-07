Antonio Brown and Logan Paul have a war of words on Twitter: Antonio tells him to "square,quot;

# Roommates, the last few months have been an emotional roller coaster for NFL star Antonio Brown. These days, he continues to appear in the headlines for his off-field behavior, including the mommy's repeated drama with Chelsie Kyriss, erratic posts on social media and now struggling with the dishonored YouTube star Logan Paul.

The test initially began when Logan Paul previously said he wanted to fight Antonio Brown in a boxing match, and reportedly told the media "Antonio Brown, I want to fuck you." Paul's reasoning for wanting to fight Antonio in the ring is because since he is not currently playing in the NFL (and he loves the spotlight) it could be a great event for fans.

Well, now, Antonio has officially responded to Paul calling him, and he had two simple words for his fight request, "square." He sent a tweet to Paul, but many were surprised at what happened next.

Paul followed Antonio's tweet with one of his own, writing:

"It would leave you faster than the patriots."

Paul's response is, of course, bleak with respect to Antonio's release from the Patriots shortly after he was signed in early 2019.

Things have reportedly become so serious about the proposed boxing match, that an online betting site has published the odds of betting on who would win in the possible showdown, and surprisingly, Paul is currently the big favorite.

