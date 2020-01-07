Anthony Joshua's victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. was the most broadcast event by DAZN in 2019

In June, a relatively unknown boxer named Andy Ruiz Jr. surprised the world and knocked down the then undefeated and unified WBA heavyweight champion (Super), the FIB, the WBO and the IBO Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz was not even supposed to face Joshua, but after Jarrell Miller failed in three drug tests, the heavyweight champion needed someone to fight. Ruiz faced the challenge and gave Joshua more than he expected. The historical disorder led to one of the most anticipated fights of the decade, Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 in December.

Millions of people worldwide tuned the event to the DAZN broadcast platform, and it ended up as the company's most watched broadcast in 2019. Ruiz was unable to retain his titles when Joshua won by unanimous decision, but the expectation was clear.

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 was not the only fight that attracted millions of spectators. In a press release, DAZN listed four fights of 2019 that were among its 10 most watched events.

The 10 main events broadcast by DAZN in 2019

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 (December 7) UEFA Champions League: Tottenham vs. Liverpool (June 1) UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. Barcelona (May 7) Canelo vs. Koovalev (November 2) KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 (November 9) UEFA Champions League: Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich (October 1) Series A: Milan vs. Interzionale (September 21) UEFA Champions League: Ajax vs. Tottenham (May 8) UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs. Liverpool (May 1) Cinnamon vs. Jacobs (May 4)

The two 2019 Canelo Alvarez fights also made the list when the four-division world champion defeated Daniel Jacobs and Sergey Kovalev. YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul also demonstrated that they can attract an audience, ranking fifth with their highly anticipated rematch in November.

Overall, DAZN saw the largest number of spectators worldwide in football, since the sport represented 314.6 million hours seen. The second place was baseball (38.1 million hours), the third was racing (37.9 million hours), the fourth was American football (37.2 million hours) and boxing (22.6 million hours) was the fifth.

With so many high profile events, DAZN was able to grow dramatically in 2019 with 507 million hours aired. This was a 98 percent increase in the 256 million hours aired in 2018. There were 107 events in DAZN that exceeded more than 1 million broadcasts in 2019.