Anthony Joshua, Trent Alexander-Arnold, first candidates for the British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards | News news





Anthony Joshua returns from defeat to recover his heavyweight titles in 2019

Sporting Equals executive director Arun Kang OBE described Anthony Joshua and Trent Alexander-Arnold as the main candidates for the British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards (BEDSA) men's category.

The BEDSA recognizes the contributions made by black and minority ethnic communities within the sport at the elite and local levels, and is divided into nine categories.

Trent Alexander-Arnold won the Champions League with Liverpool last season

After regaining his heavyweight world titles in November after the loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in June, Joshua is among the expected nominations, with Kang saying: "Everyone loves a king back."

Another candidate is Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold. The 21-year-old was an essential part of the winning team of the Champions League and was a candidate for the Golden Ball.

Athletics stars will dominate the women's vote, with the 200-meter world champion Dina Asher-Smith and world gold medalist Katarina Johnson-Thompson, both competing for honor.

Dina Asher-Smith won three medals, one gold and two silver, at the 2019 World Athletics Championship

Kang also mentioned the winner of the Cricket World Cup Adil Rashid, as well as Sky Scholar Joe Fraser, who became the first British man to win a gold in the World Gymnastics Championship in parallel bars.

Raheem Sterling picked up the men's prize last year, joining Lewis Hamilton and Mo Farah on the list of winners.

Any person can nominate a BAME candidate for a prize chosen on the BEDSA website before the pre-selection takes place on February 14, and the vote will open three days later. To nominate an individual or organization for a BEDSA award, go to http://bedsa.co.uk/nominate/