Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury – Michael Hunter on why lighter heavyweights are more dangerous | Boxing News

Extended interview with Michael Hunter

Anthony Joshua took revenge on Andy Ruiz Jr after weighing as low as possible for a world title fight, so the heavyweights are getting smaller?

The 18-stone mark, which Joshua used to clean regularly, has become a number that elite heavyweights strive to stay below.

Michael Hunter, one of the lightest heavyweights, explains why the land of the giants is experiencing this pattern.

Do heavy weights get smaller? Fury 18st 2lbs Joshua 16st 13lbs Hunter 16st 2lbs Wildest 15st 9lbs Usyk 15st 5lbs

Povetkin (16st 5lbs) and Hunter (16st 2lbs) fought for a draw

Is Joshua's lighter weight part of a wider trend?

Hunter said: It was ideal Boxers are starting to find the balance of what a natural fighter should be. In recent years, we have gotten rid of non-normal fighters because it is easier to sell them that way. But he is finding a balance now.

There is a limit If you are naturally so big, there is nothing you can do. But being big doesn't really help you. Every fighter knows it.

To be the best fighter, we are refining and tuning.

Joshua – 16 13 pounds

Wilder – 15st 9lbs

Fury – 18st 2lbs

Usyk – 15o 5lbs

Why do heavy weights no longer want to be large?

Hunter said: It is very difficult to be a heavy fighter. Unless you are Ruiz Jr and have always fought hard, then you know how to be explosive and fast. But it didn't help his feet.

I agree (that heavy fighters are not suitable for longevity). That would be the norm. But there are people outside the norm like Ruiz Jr.

Normally the ideal fighter has long limbs, long, thin muscles. It is not big and bulky: it is rare to have a fighter like this, not impossible, but rare.

In the fight, you need longevity and resistance. You need to be loose and agile.

What advantages do you have as a former cruise?

Hunter said: My feet. My ability to escape the shots. Older men have a hard time moving their frame like a smaller person would.

Is it important that lighter heavyweights still have power?

Hunter said: Absolutely. You need a respectable power that I definitely have. This will be a problem for Oleksandr Usyk, who doesn't hit so hard. You need to change your style in order to do it.

He is capable; anyone over 200 pounds is capable. But he has to sit more on his punches, which may mean he receives more punches, and I don't know if he is willing to take a risk.

Wilder's vicious power has not been hampered by weighing less than 16, only marginally more than the cruising weight limit. Usyk, which comes from the division below, is even lighter. The heaviest of Joshua was 18º 2 pounds but he has lost weight, first at 17º 7lbs then 16º 13lbs, which would have seemed inconceivable two years ago. Even Fury, always the heaviest, has dropped to 18 pounds 2 pounds, which was 9 pounds less than the previous fight.

Ruiz Jr, of course, got on a rock between fights with Joshua and then admitted that 20 pounds 3 pounds was "overweight." Whyte was the one who weighed more than 19 pounds in his career for his recent recent departure and also confessed that it was not the ideal form (it was more than two lighter stones when he knocked out Derek Chisora).

Do you feel the extra weight in a heavier heavyweight hit?

Hunter said: You definitely feel the weight of your punches. When do you wear shoulder to shoulder? That is something you don't want to do, because they are much bigger and put a lot of weight on you. They are taller and can take advantage of their much greater weight on you.

But the big guys get tired quickly …

Hunter said: Yes. They slow down. It is easier to maneuver when they are in certain positions.