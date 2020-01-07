Anthony Davis rejects Los Angeles Lakers extension for $ 146 million: reports | NBA News

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis on Tuesday rejected a maximum extension of four years and $ 146 million and intends to become an unrestricted free agent in July, according to reports.

Yahoo Sports Rich Paul, who is Davis's agent, informed the team that Davis wants to focus on this season.

Davis has a $ 28.7 million player option for the next season, but is expected to decrease to become a free agent. You will be eligible to sign a five-year contract and a maximum of $ 202 million in the summer.















1:58



Anthony Davis scored 50 points with seven rebounds, six assists and a block in the LA Lakers victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves



According to the Yahoo report, Davis is expected to remain with the Lakers beyond this season.

The Lakers acquired Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in the offseason for a package that included forward Brandon Ingram, base Lonzo Ball and combo Josh Hart.

















1:33



Anthony Davis had eight of his team's 20 blocks in the Lakers' 106-99 victory over the Pistons



Davis renounced his non-exchange clause so that the agreement with the Lakers could be completed. Tuesday was the first day he was eligible to sign an extension with the Lakers.

Davis, a six-time All-Star, averages 27.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocked shots in 34 games.

