Angelina Jolie's father, Jon Voight, is really practical with her six grandchildren, says the source: this is how!

According to a new internal report, Angelina Jolie's father, Jon Voight, has become more involved in the life of his grandchildren than ever in recent years! Apparently, the man is a stabbing grandfather for the six children of Jolie and Brad Pitt and really loves them very much.

The source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Jon loves his grandchildren, he has pictures of them throughout his home and office. Every time they are in a magazine, he buys it and saves it for them, he is an extremely proud grandfather. "

Angelina fans know very well that her relationship with her father was not always the best.

However, after Jon made peace with her, he also began to be much more present in his grandchildren's life and now, according to reports, it's really practical!

The same informant came to the plate who even likes to do some more challenging activities with young people, despite their age.

‘Last year, everyone was doing this elaborate puzzle that spread throughout the studio floor and he was there helping them for hours. It has increased incredibly in recent years and has really been there for Angie and the children. "

Of course, that does not mean that her relationship with her daughter is perfect, but Angelina apparently cares more about having the man in her children's lives than about the fact that the two agree on everything at this time.

In addition, they mentioned that the grandfather has a warm attitude with the six children and is very "encouraging,quot;, giving them a lot of confidence in telling them "how intelligent and special they are, strengthening them."



