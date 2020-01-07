Altior will miss Kempton’s Saturday date | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML3f6d8d05a6547af4519a983d865b95679% %MINIFYHTML3f6d8d05a6547af4519a983d865b956710%





Altor – will not run in Kempton

Nicky Henderson has announced that Altior will not accept his entry into the Unibet Silviniaco Conti Chase in Kempton.

The brilliant 10-year-old has not been seen in competitive action since he suffered his first defeat in 20 obstacle starts when he climbed Cyrname in a long-awaited clash at Ascot in November.

A planned exit at Desert Orchid Chase was lost during the holiday period due to an abscess, but Henderson provided a positive update after a pleasant workout on Saturday morning, and the next day confirmed the second grade of two and a half miles on Saturday as your goal

Altior was the headline name among only six tickets on Monday and would have been a hot favorite to return to the winning path.