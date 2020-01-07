All the Celeb kids you should follow on TikTok

Famous children: they are like us!

If you have not yet been the victim of the endless displacement that is the TikTok For You page, then you are about to do so. Along with the rest of the dance challenges "Say So,quot; and other amazing videos are clips of famous children like Coque Arquette, Romeo Beckhamand many more

Of course, it is not the easiest to find the profiles of these famous children since the For You page is generated by an algorithm, but occasionally TikTok users run into a celebrity sighting. I like Iris Apatow& # 39; s parent video Judd ApatowY Leslie Mannperforming the iconic scene of This is 40 when Paul Rudd He tells Leslie how he would kill her if he had to.

More recent, Courteney Cox He went viral for his unhealthy dance routine with his daughter. "Do you want to see your son lose patience?" She wrote on Instagram. "Make a TikTok with them. #Familiaerobics."