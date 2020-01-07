All the Celeb kids you should follow on TikTok

Famous children: they are like us!
If you have not yet been the victim of the endless displacement that is the TikTok For You page, then you are about to do so. Along with the rest of the dance challenges "Say So,quot; and other amazing videos are clips of famous children like Coque Arquette, Romeo Beckhamand many more
Of course, it is not the easiest to find the profiles of these famous children since the For You page is generated by an algorithm, but occasionally TikTok users run into a celebrity sighting. I like Iris Apatow& # 39; s parent video Judd ApatowY Leslie Mannperforming the iconic scene of This is 40 when Paul Rudd He tells Leslie how he would kill her if he had to.
More recent, Courteney Cox He went viral for his unhealthy dance routine with his daughter. "Do you want to see your son lose patience?" She wrote on Instagram. "Make a TikTok with them. #Familiaerobics."
Intimate moments like these are a dime per dozen on TikTok and fortunately you can see some of those candid videos below.
@cocoarquette_? TOES – DaBaby
As Coco said, she and her mother participated in some "family aerobic exercises." But if you asked Courteney, he would probably say it was a test of his daughter's patience.
However, one look at Coco's page and it is clear that her mother is more than willing to accept Coco's ideas. the friends The star appeared in one of Coco's dance videos with Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's daughter, Iris.
Speaking of Iris, she has her own verified TikTok page, which features fun videos, images of her getting ready and the occasional greeting to her parents' work library. He also throws the occasional clip of his family cat, a delight for his more than 40,000 followers.
The next celebrity made fans roar with joy when her mother Laura Dern, jumped to the video to dance with Doja Cat"Say that,quot;. After launching some avant-garde dance moves, Laura ran out of the box just to throw Jaya back to the ground. Suffice it to say, the video went viral.
Apart from that, Jaya does not publish a ton, but rather follows the saying "Quality over quantity,quot;.
A summary of all the Tik Toks of famous children would not be complete without mentioning at least one of Victoria Beckham Y David BeckhamThe three children
Romeo Beckham He is the son of Beckham with the largest number of followers so far, currently in a count of 225.8 thousand followers. While she is practically a celebrity in her own right, she accumulated many of those followers when she posted a video of him and his mother dancing to the beat of success. Spice Girls song "Spice Up Your Life,quot;. In the video, which was seen more than 3 million times, Victoria shows that she still knows the dance moves by heart.
@applemartinnn? Say it like that – Doja Cat
Chris Martin Y Gwyneth PaltrowThe similar daughter has not yet included Goop's businesswoman in any of her videos, but there is no doubt that she will be presented one day.
For the most part, the teenager is flying below the radar, but many people can't help feeling that they know her from somewhere. One user commented: "I think I used to do gymnastics with you … or something like that?"
Last but not least is Reese witherspoonson of Deacon Phillippe. Now, Deacon's account appears to be private, but in September, Reese revealed that Deacon was teaching him the ways of TikTok. Together, they did the Milly Rock, but Deacon didn't seem too impressed. "This is so embarrassing," he joked to the camera.
Embarrassing or not, Deacon continues to make TikToks with his mother, as any obedient son would.