Ademola Lookman: Newcastle considers loan movement with option to buy former Everton end | Soccer news

Ademola Lookman has played just 200 minutes of football for RB Leipzig this season

Newcastle United is interested in the end of RB Leipzig, Ademola Lookman, and is expected to make a loan offer with a purchase option.

Sky sports news They told me that Lookman wants to leave Leipzig, just six months after joining the Everton Bundesliga club.

One extreme has been on the priority list for Newcastle, and the club is considering an initial loan offer for the 22-year-old until the end of the season.

Ademola Lookman left Everton in the summer after signing a five-year contract in Leipzig

Lookman signed a five-year contract in Leipzig last summer, which impressed for the first time during a 2017-18 loan period at the club.

He scored five goals in 11 league games during that six-month period, but this time he fought for the first team's chances.

Lookman has played only 200 minutes of football this season, starting once in the Bundesliga, and has not yet found the goal.

