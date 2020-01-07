Active LIZZO Sydney concert to raise funds for Forest Fires Relief Australia

Instagram

Before his performance at the Sydney Opera House, the creator of hits & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; Inform fans that you will have donation deposits in place to support the relief effort.

Up News Info –

Hip hop star Lizzo He made his concert Monday night (Jan. 6) in Sydney, Australia, in a fundraiser while collected donations for the relief effort wildfires the country.

The creator of hits "Truth Hurts" took over the famous Sydney Opera House for its action and, in the run-up to the show, called on the charitable side of the audience, as revealed plans to have deposits of donations established All over the place.

In a publication of Instagram Live, the singer told fans: "I urge all those who come to my show tonight to donate firefighters, to the shrines of koalas, the Red Cross of Australia and only people who lost their house (sic). "

LIZZO criticized those who use the climate crisis as a political tool and insisted that everyone must take action to save the planet.

"I believe strongly that we are all connected and we are all part of this planet, and a global citizen," he said.

"A going into 2020, I just want to be really vigilant about the way the earth moves. People who want to politicize climate change, just get away from my mentions. Stop following me, not looking at me, just pretend I'm blocked. Because it's not about that for me, I do not understand how nature can be a political problem. you do not have to be the smartest scientist in the world to notice that temperatures have changed. "

<br />

LIZZO is the latest celebrity to use its platform for donations to help alleviate forest fires – stars of the pop Pink Y Minogue Kylie they have each committed $ 500,000 (£ 380,000) to the cause, since they have Nicole Kidman Y Keith Urban, While Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, Joaquin Phoenix, Patricia ArquetteY Ricky Gervais Everyone raised the issue at the Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood on Sunday.