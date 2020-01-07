According to reports, a woman who inspired "Hustlers,quot; is suing Jennifer Lopez and her production company for $ 40 million.

%MINIFYHTML2eb2d99288e2c306cae0af13ed1255f49% %MINIFYHTML2eb2d99288e2c306cae0af13ed1255f410%

"Hustlers,quot; was one of the biggest surprise hits of 2019, as the film made a lot of money at the box office, accumulated many positive reviews from critics and even earned Jennifer Lopez a recent Golden Globe nomination. Unfortunately, there it is where the good news for the film ends because Jennifer Lopez and her production company are being sued by millions for the woman who inspired the story.

In case you didn't know, "Hustlers,quot; was inspired by the true story of Samantha Barbash, who has expressed her feelings since the movie's premiere about not receiving fair compensation for her story. Now, @TMZ_TV reports that Barbash is officially suing Jennifer Lopez and her production company for $ 40 million, claiming they used her image and story without permission, and that she was defamed in the film.

Barbash alleges in his lawsuit that the producers of "Hustlers,quot; initially approached her to obtain their consent for the film before they began filming, but she rejected them. Although Barbash does not agree with the film, the production continued anyway and the film premiered in September with Jennifer playing the main character obviously based on her.

Barbash continues to state in his lawsuit that the character played by Jennifer in the film is portrayed as "using and manufacturing illegal substances in his home where he lived with his son." She says the representation is false and offensive.

She is suing for $ 20 million in compensatory damages and $ 20 million in punitive damages. Barbash also wants a judge to grant a court order that requires producers to deliver all copies of "Hustlers."

