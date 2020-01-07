Abacadabras in the framework of Moscow Flyer | Racing news





Coach Gordon Elliott – strong hand in Sunday's performance

Abacadabras is one of four potential runners for Gordon Elliott in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle in Punchestown on Sunday.

The six-year-old has won three of his four obstacle starts to date, with his only defeat at the hands of his esteemed stablemate Envoi Allen at the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse in early December.

Since then, Abacadabras has done better in grade one at the Future Champions Novice Hurdle in Leopardstown and has been given the option of returning in a two-mile second grade that his coach won last season with Felix Desjy.

Elliott could also run with Andy Dufresne, who suffered a setback in the Navan Novice Hurdle on his last outing.

The exciting Easywork and Run Wild Fred complete the Cullentra quartet.

Elliott said: "Both Easywork and Andy Dufresne ran more than two and a half miles last time, but could easily return on the trip."

"We have also given a ticket to Abacadabras and we will see how the horses do their work this week and we make a decision about who is going where."

Willie Mullins has saddled no less than seven previous winners of the Moscow Flyer, with Mikael D & # 39; Haguenet (2009), Vautour (2014) and Douvan (2015) claiming this award on the road to success at the Cheltenham Festival.

This year, the champion coach has entered Blackbow, the prolific Janidil and Tiger Tap Tap.

Joseph O & # 39; Brien has everything he can do and Meticulous in contention, with Captain Guinness of Henry de Bromhead, Shanroe of Karl Thornton and The Little Yank of John Ryan's yard completing the 12-strong field.

The main support career is Grade Three Killiney Novice Chase.

Elliott is again well represented, with Dallas Des Pictons, Isle Of Destiny and Tintangle all engaged.

However, Mullins seems to have a stronger hand in terms of quality, with Bapaume and Carefully selected two potentially first-class prospects.

The other notable contender is Martin Brassil's stable star, City Island. The winner of the Cheltenham Festival is looking to recover from a disappointing start in his pursuit career when he stopped at Leopardstown last month.

Speak Easy by O & # 39; Brien, Halsafari by Michael Bowe and Lord Schnitzel by Michael Smith are the other candidates.