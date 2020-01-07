A year after the violent incursion of RCMP, the people of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in fear are repeated | Canada news

Montreal Canada – It has happened, it will happen again and the defenders of the land of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in say they could be worse than before.

The Canadian federal police force, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), enforced a provisional mandate in January 2019 against the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; group that had established checkpoints and camps in their traditional territories in northern British Columbia (BC) to block construction. of the contentious GasLink coastal gas pipeline. That raid generated widespread criticism when it was recently revealed that the RCMP had authorized the use of force to disperse the site.

"They are clearly willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that this pipeline is built," Wet's land defender & # 39; suwet & # 39; in Sleydo & # 39; (Molly Wickham) told Al Jazeera by phone.

Last week, a Canadian court granted a court order to allow the construction of the Coastal GasLink gas pipeline, which prompted renewed fears of another violent raid.

The court ruling instructs Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; land defenders to allow Coastal GasLink to have unimpeded access to build on their ancestral lands.

Sleydo & # 39; was there when heavily armed RCMP officers descended on the Gidimt access point & # 39; at a control point and campground more than 1,000 km (621 miles) north of Vancouver on January 7 of 2019.

"It's new for the rest of the world, but it's definitely an ongoing experience and a reality for us," said Sleydo & # 39 ;, about the tactics of the RCMP.

Strongly armed RCMP officers descended to the Gidimt access point & # 39; in January 2019, according to Defenders of the Earth from Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en (Michael Toledano / Al Jazeera)

The Guardian, citing RCMP strategic notes, reported last month that federal police officers were instructed to "use as much violence to the door as they wanted,quot; during the dispersion, and an RCMP officer said arrests would be needed to "sterilize the place,quot; .

Sleydo & # 39 ;, the spokeswoman for the Gidimt & # 39; en checkpoint, said she saw RCMP officers enter with a chainsaw to try to tear down the door.

"We were screaming and screaming to stop," he told Al Jazeera. "You could hear people scream and scream in pain because their arms were about to break."

Land Rights

The 670 km (416 mile) Coastal GasLink pipeline will cross vast swaths of the traditional Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en territory, transporting natural gas from northeast BC to a terminal near the city of Kitimat, where it will be prepared for Export abroad.

The company behind Coastal GasLink, TC Energy (formerly TransCanada Corp), has reached agreements with 20 First Nations bands chosen along the pipeline route, and the project has provincial permits to build. Construction activities began in early 2019.

But the pipeline has met with strong opposition from some members of the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en Nation, including hereditary chiefs representing the various clans of the community.

Hereditary chiefs have issued an eviction order to Coastal GasLink to evict the area (File: Michael Toledano / Al Jazeera)

Hereditary chiefs, who under the law of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en have decision-making power over the traditional territories of the nation, say that Coastal GasLink does not have its "free, prior and informed,quot; consent, a principle established in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

In a 1997 historical case involving the Wet Nation & # 39; suwet & # 39; en, the Supreme Court of Canada also discovered that indigenous claims to their traditional territories had not been extinguished in the area.

On Saturday, hereditary chiefs issued an eviction order to Coastal GasLink to evict the area. "Over the past year, Coastal GasLink has operated in our territories despite our opposition to the project," they said in a letter to the company.

"We must reaffirm our jurisdiction over these lands, our right to determine access and prevent transfer under the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en law, and the right to prior and informed free consent … The denial of these rights has result in irreparable damage to the earth and our people. "

The Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in claim 22,000 square kilometers of land, an area approximately the size of the US state of New Jersey.

Another camp established to reclaim and defend the traditional lands of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en in the area programmed for the construction of pipelines is Camp Unist & # 39; ot & # 39; en, which was established in 2009.

The camp is about 20 km (12 miles) from the Gidimt & # 39; en checkpoint, and has a healing shelter and a barrack, among other structures, said Freda Huson, the camp's spokeswoman.

Huson said Wet's law & # 39; suwet & # 39; en has been largely ignored in the ongoing dispute.

"They have taken us away from most of our 22,000 square kilometers as people of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in and the last two remaining territories that my clan has left is the one we are protecting at this time," Huson said of the camp .

"We are not protesters and this is not a blockade," he added. "It is a reoccupation of our traditional lands."

The raid

In its report, The Guardian said that the RCMP during its January 2019 raid was prepared to use "lethal supervision," a term the newspaper said, citing an internal evaluation of the RCMP incident, referred to an officer prepared to use lethal force, to dismantle the checkpoint in January last year.

Sleydo & # 39; told Al Jazeera that he saw at least three police snipers during the raid; the officers held what she described as long-range "heavy weapons,quot; and watched everything through binoculars. Fourteen people were arrested that day.

"Knowing that they were watching every movement and that they had these huge weapons to use in our people, was traumatic," he said.

Another RCMP document stated that "without exception, everyone will be arrested in the area of ​​the court order," The Guardian reported.

The threat of its extreme use of violence and force … has not disappeared since the day of the raid. We are constantly under that threat and that pressure. Sleydo & # 39 ;, Wet's land defender & # 39; suwet & # 39; en

Shortly after the checkpoint cleared, then Coastal GasLink president Rick Gateman said the company was "grateful that a peaceful resolution has been achieved,quot; that would allow it to begin construction of the project.

While the Gidimt & # 39; en checkpoint has since been re-established, Sleydo & # 39; said RCMP officers regularly carry out surveillance activities and intimidate indigenous land defenders in the area.

"The threat of its extreme use of violence and force … has not disappeared since the day of the raid. We are constantly under that threat and that pressure," he said.

"I think the RCMP has no problem doing exactly what they did on January 7," Sleydo added. "Every time the court order expires, we could be facing exactly the same situation as us, or worse."

RCMP responds

The RCMP has faced a barrage of criticism since the Guardian report was published, with New Democratic Party (NDP) Parliament member Charlie Angus calling for an investigation into the accusations and indigenous leaders urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to condemn "planned violence."

When contacted for comment, the indigenous services of Canada referred Al Jazeera to the RCMP.

In an email on December 23, RCMP spokeswoman Janelle Shoihet said the RCMP requested but was denied access to the documents on which The Guardian based its report, and has not been able to verify the claims.

"Whatever the source, the claims made in the article do not reflect in any sense the spirit and intention of the leadership of the RCMP commanders in charge of planning and carrying out the direction of the court, nor does it reflect what really happened." he said to Al Jazeera

"The RCMP will do everything possible to facilitate peaceful, legal and secure protests and demonstrations," Shoihet said.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security of Canada told Al Jazeera in an email that he had raised the matter to the RCMP.

"We are committed to protecting the constitutional right to peaceful protest and we are concerned about the unacceptable words and phrases reported by The Guardian," said spokesman Scott Bardsley.

The RCMP will make every effort to facilitate peaceful, legal and secure protests and demonstrations. Janelle Shoihet, RCMP spokesperson

Bardsley added that, according to Canadian law, police officers "can only use as much force as is reasonable and necessary to enforce the law,quot; and the use of force is subject to internal and external reviews.

In its decision of December 31, the Supreme Court of British Columbia authorized the RCMP to enforce the last court order of Coastal GasLink, a measure that Justice Marguerite Church said had in part "to inform the public about the consequences of the breach,quot;.

"The plaintiff acquired the permits and authorizations to perform the work he seeks to do," Church said in its ruling, referring to Coastal GasLink.

"Defendants can genuinely believe in their rights under indigenous law to prevent the plaintiff from entering the territory of the Dark House (Unist & # 39; ot & # 39; en), but the law does not recognize any right to block and obstruct to the plaintiff to carry out legally authorized activities ".

The company said in a statement on January 5 that the court's decision "made it clear that it is illegal to obstruct or block Coastal GasLink so that it does not perform its permitted and authorized activities."

A day later, on January 6, Coastal GasLink said it anticipated that work on the right of way of the pipeline would resume and increase later this week.

& # 39; Much to lose & # 39;

For Huson in Camp Unist & # 39; ot & # 39; en, the problem is reduced to the need to protect the traditional territories of the nation.

"RCMP … has always been used to oppress our people and get us out of our land, and (so that) the government can access resources and do what their plans are, even if that means destroying our water, destroying our lands, destroy our way of life, "he said.

If this is destroyed, we will be destroyed. We will not have places to go to practice who we are, to live as people of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en. We talk about genocide and attack us with weapons, but you destroy our land and our water, and we are as dead as the people of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en. Sleydo & # 39 ;, Wet's land defender & # 39; suwet & # 39; en

Huson said she was especially concerned about how the pipeline could affect the waterways that flow through the area and that help support the community, as well as local wildlife, including salmon.

"We protect the headers that hit all other Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en territories, that's why we have always been known and are still doing it today … We have a lot to lose," he said.

"If this is destroyed, we will be destroyed," added Sleydo & # 39 ;. "We will have no places to go to practice who we are, to live as people of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en. We talk about genocide and attack us with weapons, but you destroy our land and our water, and we are as dead as the people of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en ".