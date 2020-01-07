A victim's account fuels the calculation of sex with children in France

With the motto, "It is forbidden to forbid,quot;, the movement rebelled against authority and fought against imperialism, capitalism, racism, sexism and homophobia. Some also advocated abolishing the age of consent laws, saying that doing so would free children from their parents' domain and allow them to be complete sexual beings.

Mr. Matzneff was one of the leading writers who advocated the legalization of sex with children. In "Les Moins de Seize Ans,quot; or "Under 16," he writes: "Sleeping with a child is a sacred experience, a baptismal event, a sacred adventure." First published in 1974, it was republished in 2005.

Left-wing thinkers, such as Michel Foucault, Roland Barthes, Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir, spoke in defense of the practice or defended men accused of having sex with minors in France. That was and still is 15.

Libération, the newspaper co-founded by Sartre, defended pedophiles as a discriminated minority and published personal advertisements of adults seeking children for sex.

The newspaper published "disgusting,quot; articles on pedophilia in the 1980s, and its staff included activists who fought for the right to "engage in sexual relations with children," acknowledged its editor, Laurent Joffrin, in an editorial this week, and added that the publication now opposed the practice.

Sex tolerance with children was not limited to the left.

For years, although less aggressive than Libération, Le Monde, the centrist newspaper, published a weekly column by Mr. Matzneff and articles defending those accused of having sex with minors, including one in 1977 signed by Sartre, de Beauvoir and Barthes. . While the right attacked the pedophiles, some of their leaders were close to Mr. Matzneff.

Pierre Verdrager, a sociologist and author of "L & # 39; Enfant Interdit,quot;, or "Forbidden Child,quot;, a book on politics surrounding pedophilia in the 1970s, said that what united his defenders was the belief of that France had an "aristocracy,quot; that was not subject to ordinary rules of conduct. While ordinary French seemed to rebel for the apologists, writers were considered part of this elite and were even expected to participate in acts of moral transgression, Verdrager said.