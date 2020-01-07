A British woman who accused Israeli men of rape receives a suspended sentence

A British woman who was found guilty last month of lying to the authorities in Cyprus when she accused a dozen Israelis of raping her in a tourist town before retracting her statement will not serve any sentence in prison, after she was imposed suspended sentence of four months. on Tuesday.
The woman, who said she was pressured by the authorities to change her account, will now be able to return to Britain. However, the handling of his case and the guilty verdict have outraged human rights groups in his home country and in Cyprus.
Dominic Raab, the British Foreign Minister, had said he had "very serious concerns,quot; about his treatment in Cyprus, and told the BBC on Sunday that "I think he has been through a terrible experience."
Local media outlets in Cyprus reported last week that President Nicos Anastasiades had planned to forgive the woman, who has not been publicly identified, if he had received a prison sentence, although the suspended sentence means he will get rid of having to commit Such a decision.
The woman, who was 19 when she made the accusation last July, accused the Israelis, who were between 15 and 18 years old, of raping her in a hotel room in Ayia Napa, in southeastern Cyprus, in July. Police arrested the youth that month but then released them after the woman retracted the accusations.
The judge, Michalis Papathanasiou, told the British woman that he was giving her a "second chance," according to Sky News, who said she had left the court in tears after hugging her family and legal team.
The investigating director of the case, Marios Christou, stated during her public mischief trial that she had admitted to denouncing the episode because the young people "were recording her having sex,quot; and "felt insulted." He also cited inconsistencies between his statement. and videos of the night in question.
The woman pleaded not guilty when her trial began in October, but then testified that the police had pressured her to retract her accusations, and the handling of the case by the authorities was convicted in Cyprus and Britain.
Several women's rights groups protested Monday in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Cypriot Embassy in London in support of women. They also urged the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs to "boycott Cyprus."
Lucy and Verity Nevitt, the founders of the Gemini Project, a British nonprofit group that works to end sexual violence, called the treatment of women "inhuman." "The message of the Cypriot authorities is essentially & # 39; if you speak, we will silence you & # 39 ;," they said in an email on Monday.
The women's legal team argued that she suffered from a post-traumatic stress disorder. They told the court during their trial that the police had pressured her to retract the accusations against the Israelis, although Mr. Christou, the investigating officer, testified that the police had not pressured her to change her position.
The case also raised questions in Israel about consensual sex and social pressures on young men regarding their "virility." Although some in the country defended the defendants in this case after they were released from police custody, many were bothered to see celebrations that greeted them at the airport when they returned home.
Lizzy Ioannidou contributed reporting.