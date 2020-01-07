A British woman who accused Israeli men of rape receives a suspended sentence

A British woman who was found guilty last month of lying to the authorities in Cyprus when she accused a dozen Israelis of raping her in a tourist town before retracting her statement will not serve any sentence in prison, after she was imposed suspended sentence of four months. on Tuesday.

The woman, who said she was pressured by the authorities to change her account, will now be able to return to Britain. However, the handling of his case and the guilty verdict have outraged human rights groups in his home country and in Cyprus.

Dominic Raab, the British Foreign Minister, had said he had "very serious concerns,quot; about his treatment in Cyprus, and told the BBC on Sunday that "I think he has been through a terrible experience."

%MINIFYHTMLfd9cf63612164713c06d9c10078ba3db11% %MINIFYHTMLfd9cf63612164713c06d9c10078ba3db12%

Local media outlets in Cyprus reported last week that President Nicos Anastasiades had planned to forgive the woman, who has not been publicly identified, if he had received a prison sentence, although the suspended sentence means he will get rid of having to commit Such a decision.