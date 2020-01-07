50 Cent wants to take Teairra Mari "Love and Hip Hop,quot; paychecks to pay off her $ 30K debt

We know that 50 Cent is ruthless in the gram, but apparently he is also ruthless in the courtroom. According to court documents obtained by Blast, 50 Cent is asking a judge to force Teairra Mari to pay her "Love and Hip Hop,quot; paychecks because she owes him $ 30,000 in attorneys' fees after he closed his lawsuit. Revenge porn.

In the newly submitted documents, 50 Cent says that Teairra has not paid him a penny of the money owed. He says: "To date, Mari has not paid a single penny to Jackson in satisfaction of the ruling despite earning more than $ 100,000 last year. His previous claims under oath that he is,quot; bankrupt "are no longer true, and it is clearer than ever that he has no intention of paying off his debts. "

50 even accuses Teairra Mari of trying to "actively hide her assets and prevent,quot; her from collecting her money. He says it was Teairra who undid when he informed him that he earned $ 100,000 for his role in "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,quot; in 2019.

He says that Teairra has not given all the information about his income in the case. 50 Cent is also asking the judge to sanction Mari for an additional $ 5,295.50 and wants to be ordered to give additional financial records.

In case you forget it, all this between 50 and Teairra is derived from a lawsuit that Teairra filed against 50 Cent and her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad in 2018, accusing them of participating in a plan to objectify sexually, threaten, intimidate, humiliate her and degrade it.

50 was related to the lawsuit because he shared a Teairra image of a leaked video that was sexual in nature. He denied all the accusations and said that when he republished the image, he was already on the Internet.

He demanded that his lawsuit be launched, arguing that the photo did not even show genitals or a sexual act in progress. A judge sided with 50 Cent and awarded him $ 30,000 in attorneys' fees, which Teairra apparently has not yet paid.

