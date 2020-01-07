& # 39; Tragic and absurd & # 39;: Sudanese refugees detained in Niger | Sudan News

%MINIFYHTMLdfe0f7169a8bdbe7efc71bbe69eab7489% %MINIFYHTMLdfe0f7169a8bdbe7efc71bbe69eab74810%

The Niger authorities have arrested at least 335 Sudanese refugees, accusing them of burning a refugee camp outside the city of Agadez, in the north of the country.

Authorities said the camp was set on fire after nearly 1,000 refugees protesting outside the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Agadez were dispersed by force.

During the past 20 days, these refugees and migrants, including women and children, said they had camped in front of the office, demanding better conditions, including medical care and education. According to UNHCR, these people demanded relocation to Europe.

%MINIFYHTMLdfe0f7169a8bdbe7efc71bbe69eab74811% %MINIFYHTMLdfe0f7169a8bdbe7efc71bbe69eab74812%

The sit-in was part of the ongoing protests in Niger since the beginning of 2019.

On January 2, the Niger High Court ruled that the sit-in was illegal and ordered the refugees to move "before it was too late."

According to witnesses, security guards tried to disperse protesters on Saturday by firing into the air. However, more force was applied and injuries were reported in the violence that followed after refugees and migrants refused.

Video images sent to Al Jazeera showed a man thrown from the roof of a building. The video was filmed by a Sudanese refugee who was loaded into a truck.

The sitting outside the UNHCR office began in December (Al Jazeera)

After returning to the camp, about 15 km (nine miles) outside Agadez, security forces launched tear gas to disperse the crowds. A field official said the violence intensified again when people protested. UNHCR officials said asylum seekers set the facility on fire and a photographer at the scene said 290 of the 331 shelters were gutted.

"It was very violent, they were beating people. We have many injured here with us," Daoud, a Darfur refugee, told Al Jazeera by phone.

At a press conference held at the Superior Court of Agadez on Monday, where only state newspapers were invited, Attorney General Seyni Saidou confirmed that security agents had to force people to disperse, citing violations of municipal statutes.

"During the removal operation, 162 mobile phones were confiscated, 31 knives and 12 iron bars were also taken from the protesters and 335 people are now in custody," Saidou said.

80% of the reception center was destroyed by a minority of Darfur refugees in Agadez who only want to know about resettlement in Europe. Destroying the asylum space in #Niger or elsewhere it is easier than building and protecting it. It is a sad day for the protection of refugees in Niger. pic.twitter.com/Uf2nK6cxed – vincent Cochetel (@cochetel) January 4, 2020

The amazing thing is that you called them "#refugees"You yourself, so you are not asylum seekers in process. What not only gives you the right to request resettlement in #Europe, but also hold anyone who denies this responsible. – Amera Markous (@MarkousAmera) January 4, 2020

The sources told Al Jazeera that the government is considering closing the camp.

One of the refugees in the camp told Al Jazeera that many asylum seekers had been waiting in the camp, located in a desert where temperatures often reached 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in the summer, for more than Two years without any clear update. in your state

The protesting group in front of the UNHCR office traveled to the city on foot to present a letter detailing the deterioration of conditions in the camp.

Alessadra Morelli, a representative of UNHCR in Niger, said he will meet with the local governor to express his solidarity and find a solution for the victims of this "tragic and absurd situation."

"We are discussing with all humanitarian actors to find a permanent solution," said Agadez Mayor Maman Boukari on Tuesday.

After the repression of the protesters, Daoud said he realized that "abandonment and lack of hope prevailed with the camp almost completely burned,quot; after they brought him back.

"For two days, we stayed in the middle of the desert without any help, just water. The camp has been burned," another refugee told Al Jazeera by phone.

The refugee camp on fire outside Agadez in Niger (Al Jazeera)

According to a humanitarian worker in Agadez, the terrible conditions in the countryside and the slow asylum procedures have caused people to leave the city towards Libya or Algeria or look for other alternatives. Last year, hundreds left, including those who decided to return to Sudan.

"I am not surprised that people are thinking of returning to Libya. Many have also left in the past and that includes unaccompanied minors," the humanitarian worker added.

A humanitarian worker in Agadez said 1,200 people were still in the camp, frustrated by the handling of the situation by UNHCR.

According to Morelli, from UNHCR, in September 2018, after lengthy discussions involving local authorities, the Regional Directorate for Civil Status, Refugees and Migration began to process asylum applications.

To date, 184 refugee cards have been distributed. All asylum seekers are registered under UNHCR and can benefit from temporary protection in Niger.

In 2015, Niger adopted an asylum law and signed an agreement with UNHCR to welcome refugees and migrants from Libya as part of the Emergency Transit Mechanism project.

Agadez has been at the crossroads for the trade and transit of migrants north to Libya, Algeria and the Mediterranean.

Niger, located on the edge of the Sahara, houses hundreds of thousands of Nigerians fleeing violence in the northern states of Nigeria, as well as refugees from Mali.