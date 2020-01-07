& # 39; The Irishman & # 39; and & # 39; 1917 & # 39; lead 2020 nominations for the PGA Awards

%MINIFYHTMLa023656bc49626515bd5054a04b5e17b9% %MINIFYHTMLa023656bc49626515bd5054a04b5e17b10%

Netflix / Universal Pictures

The Producers Guild of America has announced the nominees for the next 31 annual awards to be held at the Hollywood Palladium on January 18.

Up News Info –

Oscar favorites "1917","the Irish","jester"Y"Once upon a time in Hollywood"they obtained nominations for the 31st annual installment of the Producers Guild Awards of America.

The four films have joined "Ford v Ferrari","Jojo Rabbit","Little woman","Marriage history","Knives outside"Y"Parasite"for the main prize, which will be presented at a ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium on January 18, 2020.

"Big little lies","The crown","game of Thrones","Succession"Y"Watchmen"They have made the cut for the best TV dramas, while the producers of"Barry","Flea bag","The wonderful Mrs. Maisel","Schitt & # 39; s Creek"Y"Veep"will fight for the Danny Thomas Award for Best Episodic Television Producer – Comedy.

%MINIFYHTMLa023656bc49626515bd5054a04b5e17b11% %MINIFYHTMLa023656bc49626515bd5054a04b5e17b12%

The producers behind "Abominable","Frozen II","How to train your dragon: the hidden world","Lost link"Y"Toy Story 4"They are nominated for the Best Animated Theatrical Movie Producer Award.