& # 39; Political will & # 39; to expel US troops from Iraq | News

Despite the seemingly simple procedural measures required to end the presence of foreign troops in Iraq, some experts contend that US soldiers are unlikely to withdraw as soon as possible. neither side seems to fully support that movement.

In an extraordinary session on Sunday, two days after an American air strike that killed Iranian and Iraqi commanders in Baghdad, the Iraqi parliament asked the government to end all foreign troops in Iraq and cancel its request for assistance from the coalition led by the United States. in the struggle of the armed group Islamic State of Iraq and Levante (ISIL or ISIS).

A day later, United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was forced to clarify that the United States has no plans to withdraw militarily from Iraq, after reports citing a letter from the United States Army that it was preparing to "leave Iraq,quot;.

Sarkawt Shams, a member of the Kurdish Future bloc in the Iraqi parliament, said that The implementation of the non-binding resolution of parliament "refers to whether both parties … really want to,quot; end the presence of the United States in Iraq.

"If there is political will to expel US troops, then the process will not be complicated," he said, adding, however, that an imminent withdrawal seemed unlikely.

"The resolution was only passed in an attempt to calm the public's anger after the US air raid, while maintaining the American presence," Shams told Al Jazeera, referring to the Friday attack that killed Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of Iran, and Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis near Baghdad International Airport.

Simple procedures

The steps necessary for the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq are simple, according to experts, who said that the presence of some 5,000 US soldiers, most of whom are in Iraq as advisors, is linked to an agreement that dates of 2014.

Unlike previous deployments, US troops currently in Iraq arrived as part of an Iraqi government request to the United States to help train their security forces in the battle against ISIL, which in 2014 captured large tracts of Iraqi territory. .

"The understanding was that US troops would help Iraqis defeat ISIL. After Baghdad's victory in 2017, they are no longer necessary," said Abbas Kadhim. reDirector of the Iraq Initiative in the Atlantic Council.

Before the vote in parliament, interim Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi He told parliamentarians in the hall that it was "in the interest of Iraq and the United States to end the presence of foreign troops in the country," urging them to support the motion.

According to Kadhim, Abdul Mahdi's movement was unnecessary, but it gave him a sense of legitimacy and consensus.

"There is no treaty that must be canceled or a new law drafted," Kadhim said.

"The presence of US troops is based on an executive request of US troops that can be canceled by an executive decision at any time," he explained, saying that with a pen stroke, the undisclosed terms described in letters between former Iraqi former El Minister Haider al-Abadi and former United States President Barak Obama can be overturned.

"The only reason Abdul Mahdi went to parliament was because he is in the caretaker position and did not want to appear to be acting unilaterally."

Abdul Mahdi resigned in November amid massive protests against the government that lasted for months, but remains in a caretaker position, a difficult point that some Observers have expressed concern about.

But according to Iraqi legal expert Tareq Harb, the presence of a provisional government is not an obstacle.

"Parliament's vote gives Abdul Mahdi the authority and legitimacy to take measures to expel foreign troops in Iraq. All that is needed is time and will," Harb said, adding that the vote solidified the support of the parliament for him to take that step.

"Now that the draft has passed, the implementation is in the hands of the current prime minister and whoever comes after him."

Kadhim agreed: "As commander in chief, Abdul Mahdi has full authority under Iraqi law to carry out this decision until a new prime minister is voted."

& # 39; Soothe anger & # 39;

After the parliamentary vote, Abdel Mahdi announced that the government was preparing the legal framework for the implementation of the resolution.

According to a statement from his office, the Prime Minister also met Monday with the US ambassador, Tueller, to discuss measures to facilitate a road map for a friendly military withdrawal, while maintaining bilateral diplomatic relations.

However, despite the apparent simplicity of the matter, analysts believe the measure is unlikely to occur due to opposition within Iraq and the United States.

"Neither Iraq nor the United States really wants the troops to be expelled, unless the situation continues to escalate," said Shams, who boycotted the vote along with many Sunni and Kurdish parliamentarians who oppose the measure.

The murder of Soleimani and al-Muhandis It came after an attempt by hundreds of members and supporters of the pro-Iranian paramilitary Hash al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces or PMF) to storm the US embassy. UU. in Baghdad amid growing anger over US airstrikes against the positions of Kataib Hezbollah, a member of the umbrella organization – in Iraq and Syria.

Since the killings, rival Shiite political leaders have called for the expulsion of US troops from Iraq, in an unusual show of unity between factions that have disagreed for months.

Despite the anger, Iraqi analyst Zeidon al-Kinani argued that neither party wanted a withdrawal.

"With Iranian influence at their feet, the United States is unlikely to leave Iraq. That would only provide Iran's unilateral dominance in the region," al-Kinani said. "It would be symbolically damaging for Trump, who faces elections and political trial, to be expelled from Iraq with a parliamentary vote."

"For the Iraqis, the vote was only a cost that they had to pay the Iranian government to show neutrality after the murder of Soleimani."