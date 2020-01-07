& # 39; Joker & # 39; dominates the 2020 BAFTA awards with 11 nominations

%MINIFYHTML51f6885795bbdf4b6abd9ee4d0db8b119% %MINIFYHTML51f6885795bbdf4b6abd9ee4d0db8b1110%

& # 39; The Irishman & # 39; and & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39 ;, meanwhile, collect ten assents each, while Sam Mendes & # 39; & # 39; 1917 & # 39; receives nine and & # 39; The Two Potatoes & # 39; takes five.

"jester"He seems ready for success at the BAFTA 2020 Awards, after receiving 11 impressive nominations.

The tragic story of how Batman's enemy villain came to be acclaimed as a star Joaquin Phoenix, who is prepared for the main actor gong, director Todd Phillips And better movie. The film is also ready for the inaugural award for Best Casting, as well as for the Editing, Production Design, Makeup, Hair and Sound awards.

Just behind "Joker" were "the Irish"Y"Once upon a time in Hollywood", earning 10 nominations each. Martin ScorseseThe Mafia drama saw him nominated for Best Director, while Al Pacino Y Joe Pesci They are among those who are ready to fight for the statuette of the supporting actor. In the meantime, Quentin Tarantino"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" saw nominations for supporting actor Brad Pitt, Main actor Leonardo Dicaprioand supporting actress Margot Robbie.

Margot actually appeared twice in that category, since he is also in the prize for his film "Bomb".

Sam Mendes "1917"He received nine nominations, including one for the prestigious Best Movie gong, while"Jojo Rabbit"has six awards, including the supporting actress for Scarlett Johansson. Scarlett and Margot will face each other Laura Dern in "Marriage history"Y Florence Pugh in "Little Women (2019)"for the prize.

Scarlett is also ready for the best actress award, thanks to her role in "Marriage Story," along with other competitors. Saoirse Ronan for "Little Women", Charlize Theron in "Bombshell", Renee Zellweger in "Judy"Y Jessie Buckley" for "wild Rose".

In the meantime, "The two potatoes"He also won an impressive number of nominations with five winks, including the one of Actor for Anthony Hopkins. But the acting veteran has a tough competition, with Tom Hanks nominated to "A beautiful day in the neighborhood", as well as Pacino, Pesci and Pitt. Jonathan Pryce He is ready for the main actor award for his role in "The Two Popes," but he will also have a big question about the "Marriage Story" star. Adam Driver"Rocketman"main actor Taron Egerton, DiCaprio and Phoenix to take home the prize.

It was previously announced that Awkwafina, Micheal Ward, Jack lowden, Kaitlyn Dever Y Kelvin Harrison Jr. He will face the EE Rising Star Award at the 2020 ceremony.

Nominations were announced on Tuesday morning (January 7) by "Sex education"star ESA Mariposa Y "Charlie's Angels"Actress Ella Balinska from BAFTA headquarters in Piccadilly, London.

The BAFTA Film Awards, organized by Graham Norton, will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020.

