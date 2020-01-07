20/20 examines the smart case of Pamela 30 years later

Pamela Smart she seemed to have it all with a new husband Gregg. Until she did not. Now, after three decades in prison convicted of charges related to the murder of her husband, she is talking to 20/20 for a new special, "Tainted Love, Murder & Pamela Smart,quot;.
The two-hour delivery details the series of events surrounding Gregg's murder that eventually led the authorities to make several arrests and accuse Pamela of being an accomplice to the first-degree murder. Pamela's trial was one of the first in the history of the United States to be broadcast on television from beginning to end. Now, three decades later, Pamela still maintains her innocence and in a new interview with Juju Chang, she reveals everything about that night that Gregg was killed and could now have a new chance of freedom.
"My name is Pamela Smart. I've been imprisoned for 29 years. I've been portrayed as & # 39; ice princess & # 39 ;, & # 39; black widow & # 39; and & # 39; murderer & # 39 ;, and none of those things could be further from the truth. " Smart says in the exclusive preview above.
The previous trailer shows Chang talking to Smart about his adventure with a 16-year-old boy, admitting that he crossed the line when he was 22 years old and got involved with the teenager. Now, the murderers admitted are out of prison, but Smart remains behind bars. "We all wonder what it would be like to meet this woman, a woman that a jury was convinced had planned the murder of her husband," says Chang in the video above. "It turns out that there is one thing that Pam Smart can do today that could give him the chance to get out of jail."
The trailer promises new details and interviews with people surrounding the case. Linda Wojas, Pamela's mother; Mark Sisti, Pamela's lawyer; Y Paul Maggiotto, former Deputy Attorney General of New Hampshire who prosecuted Pamela's case, are interviewed for the special, as is Nancy Grace. Diane SawyerOld interviews with Smart will also be included.
"Tainted Love, Murder & Pamela Smart,quot; is transmitted 20/20 Friday, January 10 at 9 p.m. on ABC