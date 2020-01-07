20/20 examines the smart case of Pamela 30 years later

Pamela Smart she seemed to have it all with a new husband Gregg. Until she did not. Now, after three decades in prison convicted of charges related to the murder of her husband, she is talking to 20/20 for a new special, "Tainted Love, Murder & Pamela Smart,quot;.

The two-hour delivery details the series of events surrounding Gregg's murder that eventually led the authorities to make several arrests and accuse Pamela of being an accomplice to the first-degree murder. Pamela's trial was one of the first in the history of the United States to be broadcast on television from beginning to end. Now, three decades later, Pamela still maintains her innocence and in a new interview with Juju Chang, she reveals everything about that night that Gregg was killed and could now have a new chance of freedom.