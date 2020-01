If you have an addiction to dry shampoo, we are sorry, and we know how much accumulation you get when you use it regularly. Trying a dry herbal shampoo like this one from Rahua could help change things without sacrificing your style. This clean, gives volume and texture, leaving hair and scalp clean and fresh. In addition, the packaging is organic and does not contain aerosols, and the product itself is vegan, cruelty free and formulated without gluten, silicones and synthetic fragrances.