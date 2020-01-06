Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

The situation is "as volatile as it has been at any time in many years, one that challenges an instinctive, combative and relatively inexperienced commander in chief." our main White House correspondent, Peter Baker, writes.

News Analysis: With the 2015 nuclear agreement effectively terminated, the US UU. And Israel may again consider trying to paralyze Iran's production facilities, our correspondents write.

Related: Dozens of Iranians and American Iranians were held for hours on the U.S. border with Canada over the weekend as the United States increased security.

Another angle: As Congress meets again today after the holidays, intense hostilities in the Middle East have added a volatile element to the fight for Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate.

Perspective: In an opinion article for The Times, Susan Rice, the US national security advisor. UU. From 2013 to 2017, he writes that while the large-scale conflict with Iran is not inevitable, "the probability is greater than at any time in decades."