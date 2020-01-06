Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Bets increase while Iran throws nuclear limits
Two days after the United States killed Major General Qassim Suleimani in Baghdad, the consequences spread throughout the Middle East on Sunday. Among them:
President Trump, warning Iran not to attack, said the United States had identified 52 targets in the country, including cultural sites. He also threatened Iraq with "very large sanctions,quot; if he forced US troops to leave.
The situation is "as volatile as it has been at any time in many years, one that challenges an instinctive, combative and relatively inexperienced commander in chief." our main White House correspondent, Peter Baker, writes.
News Analysis: With the 2015 nuclear agreement effectively terminated, the US UU. And Israel may again consider trying to paralyze Iran's production facilities, our correspondents write.
Related: Dozens of Iranians and American Iranians were held for hours on the U.S. border with Canada over the weekend as the United States increased security.
Another angle: As Congress meets again today after the holidays, intense hostilities in the Middle East have added a volatile element to the fight for Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate.
Perspective: In an opinion article for The Times, Susan Rice, the US national security advisor. UU. From 2013 to 2017, he writes that while the large-scale conflict with Iran is not inevitable, "the probability is greater than at any time in decades."
Boeing risks can go beyond software
As the aircraft manufacturer works to bring the 737 Max back into the air, new potential design flaws have been discovered.
Among the most pressing problems were concerns not previously reported with the wiring that helps control the tail of the plane, according to a senior engineer at Boeing and three people familiar with the matter.
Two fatal failures were caused in part by new software on Max, the most important model of Boeing. A solution for the software has been developed but has not yet been approved, spreading a crisis that has disrupted global aviation.
Whats Next: Regulators have suggested that the Max could be approved to fly again in the spring, even if the wiring problem needs to be repaired.
"Once upon a time … in Hollywood," Quentin Tarantino's ode to Los Angeles in the late 1960s won three awards, including the best musical or comedy. The epic of the First World War of Sam Mendes, "1917,quot;, was named best drama. "Fleabag,quot; and "Succession,quot; led the TV categories.
The awards, awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, predate the Academy Awards, whose nominations will be announced next week. The Balloons and the Oscars have agreed the winners of the best films only 50 percent of the time in the last decade.
Closer look: "The microclimate in the room at night was windy with patches of sincerity,quot; Our chief television critic writes. The ceremony also featured some advice from Tom Hanks: don't be late.
The details: Here is the full list of winners and a look at fashion on the red carpet.
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
Give birth on their own terms.
The Canadian government once pressured Inuit women to travel south to give birth in hospitals, an experience that many found isolated. Inuit midwives are now claiming the choice of women to give birth in their hometown.
Midwives, trained by a nearby hospital, can speak women's first language and learn about their culture. The measure is part of Canada's efforts to amend its brutal history of relations with its indigenous population.
This is what is happening most.
Harvey Weinstein in court: The criminal trial of the Hollywood producer, which begins today, It implies a narrow legal case with a tense background story and a highly unpredictable outcome.
Departure in Afghanistan: John Bass, U.S. Ambassador UU. In Kabul, he will leave office immediately, the State Department announced today. The game comes when the United States tries to negotiate a tentative peace agreement with the Taliban.
Strongest grip in Venezuela: President Nicolás Maduro took control of the last independent institution in the country, the National Assembly, and left aside Juan Guaidó, the legislator who has presented a rival claim to the presidency.
Frustration in Australia: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced harsh criticism for what many see as an ineffective response to the country's wildfires and their dismissal of climate change as an exacerbating factor.
Rethink fossil fuel ties: For years, the local chapters of the N.A.A.C.P. They have promoted the interests of energy companies that are big donors to their programs. The national office is now retreating.
Who is this?: Recently we asked readers to identify up to 52 politicians, athletes and celebrities. This is how you did it.
N.F.L. playoffs: In Sunday's games, Minnesota beat New Orleans in overtime, and Seattle resisted Philadelphia. This is what we learned in the wild card round.
52-place traveler: Looking back on a vertiginous journey around the world, our columnist revisits the experiences that offered lessons for travel and for life.
Metropolitan Daily: In this week's column, a Dinner on a cool fall night, a takeaway sandwich and more stories from New York City readers.
What we are hearing: The 2016 interview of Terry Gross's "Fresh Air,quot; with author Viet Thanh Nguyen, who is a contributing opinion writer for The Times. Kevin McKenna, deputy editor of business, says: "I read his recent essay, in which he wrote that being able to show affection for his children is a luxury that his refugee parents never had, and he returned to this interview to see more of his remarkable History of lifetime."
Now, a break from the news
The centennial system works quite well, but it requires that every fourth year be leap year, and 2020 is one. We will have an additional day, on February 29, to re-align the calendar with the time it takes for the Earth to go around the sun: a little more than 365 days.
To keep the calendar in balance, every century we skip the leap year, and every fourth century we don't. (The next jump will be 2100).
Another marker: Earth's elliptical orbit means that there is a point when the planet is farther from the sun and another when it is closer.
That closest pass, known as perihelion, occurred over the weekend. The furthest point will arrive in early July.
Looking for something earlier and more obvious to celebrate? Our next solar marker is an equinox. "Day,quot; and "night,quot; will be divided equally on March 19 or 20 (depending on your time zone).
